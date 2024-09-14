Conor McGregor tells other promotions to “keep up” after BKFC announcement

By Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

Conor McGregor has told other promotions to “keep up” following the recent announcement of the BKFC and DAZN partnership.

Conor McGregor

Bare-knuckle boxing has been on the rise for a good few years now. One of the premier reasons for that has been the success of BKFC, a promotion that blends together big name veterans and rising stars who want a chance to shine. Now, as we know, Conor McGregor is also part of the BKFC family.

RELATED: Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off, both set for different opponents

His plan is to help take BKFC to the next level, and the latest step in that process has been signing a deal with DAZN. The two have a new partnership together which is set to see them host some of their biggest events on the platform.

In an interview on the subject, the Irishman had the following to say.

McGregor hypes up BKFC

“We’ve got some huge announcements. We’ve just signed a streaming deal with DAZN, which is the leading partner, a testament to where we are as bare knuckle, as an organization and where we’re going. You know, we’re the fastest growing organization in the world. We’ve got the best suits in the game right now! It’s a challenge to all the other promotions to keep up, because we’re outpacing every single one of you, and we’re very excited with what’s coming.”

Of course, many fans are more concerned with when he’s going to return to the Octagon – but his ventures outside of the cage are going pretty well, it seems.

Do you believe we will ever see Conor McGregor fight again? If he does, is there a chance he will compete in bare-knuckle boxing? Let us know your thoughts on this and BKFC as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

