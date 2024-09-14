Conor McGregor tells other promotions to “keep up” after BKFC announcement

Conor McGregor has told other promotions to “keep up” following the recent announcement of the BKFC and DAZN partnership.

Bare-knuckle boxing has been on the rise for a good few years now. One of the premier reasons for that has been the success of BKFC, a promotion that blends together big name veterans and rising stars who want a chance to shine. Now, as we know, Conor McGregor is also part of the BKFC family.

His plan is to help take BKFC to the next level, and the latest step in that process has been signing a deal with DAZN. The two have a new partnership together which is set to see them host some of their biggest events on the platform.

In an interview on the subject, the Irishman had the following to say.