Conor McGregor tells other promotions to “keep up” after BKFC announcement
Conor McGregor has told other promotions to “keep up” following the recent announcement of the BKFC and DAZN partnership.
Bare-knuckle boxing has been on the rise for a good few years now. One of the premier reasons for that has been the success of BKFC, a promotion that blends together big name veterans and rising stars who want a chance to shine. Now, as we know, Conor McGregor is also part of the BKFC family.
His plan is to help take BKFC to the next level, and the latest step in that process has been signing a deal with DAZN. The two have a new partnership together which is set to see them host some of their biggest events on the platform.
In an interview on the subject, the Irishman had the following to say.
Mystic Mac joins the Prez David Feldman to shed some light on the DAZN Partnership! Our next event on October 12th LIVE from Marbella, Spain will air exclusively on DAZN! pic.twitter.com/jEQjmxJzRl
— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 14, 2024
McGregor hypes up BKFC
“We’ve got some huge announcements. We’ve just signed a streaming deal with DAZN, which is the leading partner, a testament to where we are as bare knuckle, as an organization and where we’re going. You know, we’re the fastest growing organization in the world. We’ve got the best suits in the game right now! It’s a challenge to all the other promotions to keep up, because we’re outpacing every single one of you, and we’re very excited with what’s coming.”
Of course, many fans are more concerned with when he’s going to return to the Octagon – but his ventures outside of the cage are going pretty well, it seems.
Do you believe we will ever see Conor McGregor fight again? If he does, is there a chance he will compete in bare-knuckle boxing? Let us know your thoughts on this and BKFC as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
