Matt Brown says Michael Chandler will regret waiting for Conor McGregor

By Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown thinks Michael Chandler will ultimately realize it was a mistake to wait for Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Chandler has been dead set on getting a lucrative scrap with the “Notorious” one. The two were expected to collide at UFC 303 back in late June, but McGregor was forced to pull out of the matchup due to an injury.

Many have questioned whether or not McGregor will ever return to pro MMA competition. It’s left some to wonder if Chandler has wasted time waiting for a fight that might not happen.

Matt Brown Believes Michael Chandler Will Regret Waiting For Conor McGregor

On an edition of  MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown said that Michael Chandler has wasted away precious time from his career waiting for one man, and he might regret it years from now.

“In my view, you only live once and this is a short window of time in your life that you get to compete at the highest level,” Brown said of Chandler’s situation. “I think he’s going to look back when he’s 50, 60 years old and be like, ‘I missed out on a couple of years there just waiting for a payday.’ I don’t think he’s hurting for money anyways [but], ‘I waited for this payday and I could have been out there putting myself on the line.’

“I think Michael Chandler’s a competitor. I think he wants to be out there putting it on the line. I think he’s going to end up regretting this someday.”

Whether or not Chandler will actually be able to share the Octagon with McGregor remains to be seen. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on Chandler and McGregor.

Topics:

Conor McGregor Matt Brown Michael Chandler UFC

