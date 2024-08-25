Matt Brown says Michael Chandler will regret waiting for Conor McGregor

Matt Brown Believes Michael Chandler Will Regret Waiting For Conor McGregor

On an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown said that Michael Chandler has wasted away precious time from his career waiting for one man, and he might regret it years from now.

“In my view, you only live once and this is a short window of time in your life that you get to compete at the highest level,” Brown said of Chandler’s situation. “I think he’s going to look back when he’s 50, 60 years old and be like, ‘I missed out on a couple of years there just waiting for a payday.’ I don’t think he’s hurting for money anyways [but], ‘I waited for this payday and I could have been out there putting myself on the line.’

“I think Michael Chandler’s a competitor. I think he wants to be out there putting it on the line. I think he’s going to end up regretting this someday.”

