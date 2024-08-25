Gerald Meerschaert reacts to breaking UFC record set by Anderson Silva: “When I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care”

By Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Gerald Meerschaert may have moved past Anderson Silva on the UFC record list for most middleweight finishes, but he isn’t dwelling on the accolade.

Gerald Meerschaert UFC Vegas 96

Meerschaert shared the Octagon with Edmen Shahbazyan in the UFC Vegas 96 main card opening. It was “The Machine” who scored a second-round submission finish to notch his second straight victory. Meerschaert was able to secure a “Performance of the Night” bonus to boot.

Meerschaert now has 12 finishes in the UFC middleweight division, passing Anderson Silva on the all-time list.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 96 RESULTS – GERALD MEERSCHAERT STOPS EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN (VIDEO)

Gerald Meerschaert Downplays New UFC Record

During a media scrum following his win at UFC Vegas 96, Gerald Meerschaert said that while achieving a record-breaking stat is nothing to sneeze at, he’s more focused on keeping his momentum going (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s cool to say. You know what I mean? I don’t think about it much right now. It’s just kind of one fight at a time,” Meerschaert said. “I wish I could give you more than that, because it is a cool thing. Truthfully, if I sit here and stop to give myself a little pat on the back, that’s awesome just to have my name in the same conversation or sentence as somebody like Anderson Silva or Demian Maia. That’s great, but I’ve got a lot of fight left in me. I’ve got a lot more fights to go. When I hang them up, though, that’ll be a cool thing to throw around. …

“It’s a cool thing to say for now and then when I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care.”

Meerschaert has been with the UFC since late 2016 and he’s proven to be a scrappy veteran who is always looking for the finish. With a whopping 29 submission wins in his career, Meerschaert is hoping to continue using his ground skills to find success inside the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anderson Silva Gerald Meerschaert UFC

Related

Caio Borralho

Caio Borralho calls for meeting with UFC CEO Dana White following win over Jared Cannonier

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024
Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 96, Bonus, UFC
UFC Vegas 96

UFC Vegas 96 Bonus Report: Michael Morales one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros React
Jared Cannonier

Pros react after Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Results
Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the main event between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Tabitha Ricci, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC
Tabitha Ricci

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Tabitha Ricci defeats Angela Hill (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the co-main event between Angela Hill and Tabitha Ricci.

Gerald Meerschaert, Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Edmen Shahbazyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024
Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira responds to accusations that he is ducking Magomed Ankalaev: "I’m not scared of anyone"

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to the critics suggesting he is ducking top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC Vegas 96, Zygimantas Ramaska, Nathan Fletcher, UFC
UFC Vegas 96

UFC Vegas 96 loses featherweight fight minutes before opening broadcast

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

UFC Vegas 96 is down to a total of 11 bouts following the cancelation of a featherweight contest between Zygimantas Ramaska and Nathan Fletcher.

UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho, Results, UFC
Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 96: 'Cannonier vs. Borralho' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach highlights area where they can "create some havoc" in Dricus Du Plessis rematch

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Eric Nicksick, the head coach of Sean Strickland, believes there is one area they can “create some havoc” in a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis.