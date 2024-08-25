Gerald Meerschaert reacts to breaking UFC record set by Anderson Silva: “When I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care”

Gerald Meerschaert may have moved past Anderson Silva on the UFC record list for most middleweight finishes, but he isn’t dwelling on the accolade. Meerschaert shared the Octagon with Edmen Shahbazyan in the UFC Vegas 96 main card opening. It was “The Machine” who scored a second-round submission finish to notch his second straight victory. Meerschaert was able to secure a “Performance of the Night” bonus to boot. Meerschaert now has 12 finishes in the UFC middleweight division, passing Anderson Silva on the all-time list. RELATED: UFC VEGAS 96 RESULTS – GERALD MEERSCHAERT STOPS EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN (VIDEO)

Gerald Meerschaert Downplays New UFC Record

During a media scrum following his win at UFC Vegas 96, Gerald Meerschaert said that while achieving a record-breaking stat is nothing to sneeze at, he’s more focused on keeping his momentum going (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s cool to say. You know what I mean? I don’t think about it much right now. It’s just kind of one fight at a time,” Meerschaert said. “I wish I could give you more than that, because it is a cool thing. Truthfully, if I sit here and stop to give myself a little pat on the back, that’s awesome just to have my name in the same conversation or sentence as somebody like Anderson Silva or Demian Maia. That’s great, but I’ve got a lot of fight left in me. I’ve got a lot more fights to go. When I hang them up, though, that’ll be a cool thing to throw around. …

“It’s a cool thing to say for now and then when I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care.”

Meerschaert has been with the UFC since late 2016 and he’s proven to be a scrappy veteran who is always looking for the finish. With a whopping 29 submission wins in his career, Meerschaert is hoping to continue using his ground skills to find success inside the Octagon.