Ex-Bellator champion blasts Michael Chandler following UFC 309 loss to Charles Oliveira

By Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Michael Chandler doesn’t have a fan in one former Bellator champion.

Michael Chandler

Chandler was in action earlier this month on the main card of UFC 309. He shared the Octagon with Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Despite a late effort to get a finish, Chandler ultimately dropped a unanimous decision and he is now 0-2 against “do Bronx.”

While the fans inside Madison Square Garden appreciated Chandler’s near-rally, one of his former opponents isn’t as gung-ho.

Brent Primus Dumps on Michael Chandler’s UFC 309 Showing

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Brent Primus admitted he took joy in seeing Charles Oliveira defeat Michael Chandler a second time.

“Man, he looked like crap in his last fight,” Primus said about Chandler’s loss when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I could not believe that. I think Chandler looked like crap. His footwork, he was falling everywhere. He was throwing his right hand like he was throwing a baseball. I was not impressed with his performance. His callout was kind of cringey.

“I don’t like that guy. I think Chandler, he’s a cheater. I feel like he’s a dirty fighter. I just don’t like that guy at all. Watching Oliveira pick him apart like that it was kind of fun to see for sure. I liked it.”

Chandler and Primus fought each other twice under the Bellator banner. Primus won the first bout via doctor’s stoppage, but Chandler got his revenge in the rematch via unanimous decision.

Primus is scheduled to return to action this Friday. He’ll take on Gadzhi Rabadanov at PFL 10 (2024). Primus is hoping to secure his fourth win in a row and potentially yet another title fight down the line.

As for Chandler, he’s holding out hope for fights with Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brent Primus Michael Chandler

