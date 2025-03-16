Rising UFC star wants backup role for UFC 314 fight between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett?

Taking to his X account, Mauricio Ruffy said he’d me more than happy to take on a backup role for the UFC 314 showdown if Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett are forced off the card.

“UFC, I’m ready to face Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett, if the fight falls through! I’m 100% physically, I’M READY! You have my number, just call,” Ruffy wrote.

If Ruffy doesn’t snag the backup role, he’ll figure to have other options to continue boosting his stock. Recently, Beneil Dariush discussed Ruffy’s big knockout win over King Green. Dariush is willing to accept a bout with the Fighting Nerds standout if offered.

“I was talking to my friends, I was like, man, I’m pretty sure he is gonna finish him in the first round,” Dariush told Submission Radio. “Then, he finished them like that I was like, man, it was even more impressive than what I was expecting. I would say overall I was very impressed with the guy. As far as the call-out goes like, man, you could call out whoever you want. I don’t really care. It’s like Dana, Sean Shelby, and Hunter. It depends on who they want me to fight, right?

“That’s kind of where I’m at right now. There was a period where I fought a guys a lot outside of the rankings. It didn’t really move me that much forward,” Dariush continued. “So at this point, I want the fights that are gonna get me to the title the quickest. So that’s really what I’m waiting for is to get that call and be like, okay, you’re fighting this guy, you’re fighting that guy who is ranked. That’s the ideal situation.”

We’ll see if the UFC matchmakers agree that Ruffy is the right name to put in an emergency role.