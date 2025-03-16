Rising UFC star wants backup role for UFC 314 fight between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

One rising lightweight star has thrown his name in the hat to serve as the backup option for UFC 314’s co-headliner.

Michael Chander Paddy Pimblett faceoff

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are set to throw leather inside the Kaseya Center in Miami on April 12. It’s a big test to see where Pimblett stands in the 155-pound division. While fans are looking forward to the matchup, unforeseen circumstances aren’t exactly rare in MMA.

If Chandler or Pimblett can’t make it to fight night for any reason, Mauricio Ruffy wants in.

RELATED: BENEIL DARIUSH OPEN TO FIGHTING MAURICIO RUFFY AFTER HIS HIGHLIGHT-REEL KO AT UFC 313

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett?

Taking to his X account, Mauricio Ruffy said he’d me more than happy to take on a backup role for the UFC 314 showdown if Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett are forced off the card.

“UFC, I’m ready to face Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett, if the fight falls through! I’m 100% physically, I’M READY! You have my number, just call,” Ruffy wrote.

If Ruffy doesn’t snag the backup role, he’ll figure to have other options to continue boosting his stock. Recently, Beneil Dariush discussed Ruffy’s big knockout win over King Green. Dariush is willing to accept a bout with the Fighting Nerds standout if offered.

“I was talking to my friends, I was like, man, I’m pretty sure he is gonna finish him in the first round,” Dariush told Submission Radio. “Then, he finished them like that I was like, man, it was even more impressive than what I was expecting. I would say overall I was very impressed with the guy. As far as the call-out goes like, man, you could call out whoever you want. I don’t really care. It’s like Dana, Sean Shelby, and Hunter. It depends on who they want me to fight, right?

“That’s kind of where I’m at right now. There was a period where I fought a guys a lot outside of the rankings. It didn’t really move me that much forward,” Dariush continued. “So at this point, I want the fights that are gonna get me to the title the quickest. So that’s really what I’m waiting for is to get that call and be like, okay, you’re fighting this guy, you’re fighting that guy who is ranked. That’s the ideal situation.”

We’ll see if the UFC matchmakers agree that Ruffy is the right name to put in an emergency role.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Roman Dolidze Israel Adesanya

Roman Dolidze sets sights on Israel Adesanya following UFC Vegas 104 victory

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025
Marvin Vettori
UFC

Marvin Vettori calls for trilogy fight with Roman Dolidze following UFC Vegas 104 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Marvin Vettori believes a third bout with Roman Dolidze is in order.

Jeremy Stephens Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and BKFC receive scathing warning from Jeremy Stephens: 'I will kill your boy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has sent quite the morbid message to Conor McGregor and BKFC.

Priscila Cachoeira, UFC Vegas 104, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 104 Bonus Report: Priscila Cachoeira one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

The Octagon returned to the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event, and 4 fighters including Priscila Cachoeira wound up walking away with performance bonuses.

Marvin Vettori, UFC 286
Roman Dolidze

Pros react after Roman Dolidze defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Roman Dolidze, Marvin Vettori, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 104 Results: Roman Dolidze defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025
Chidi Njokuani, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

UFC Vegas 104 Results: Chidi Njokuani stops Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 results, including the co-main event between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC, Ryan Spann
UFC

UFC Vegas 104 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO's Ryan Spann (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 results, including the featured prelim between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ryan Spann.

UFC Vegas 104, Results, Marvin Vettori, Roman Dolidze, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 104: 'Vettori vs. Dolidze 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

The Octagon is back in the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2.

Kurt Holobaugh
UFC

Kurt Holobaugh expecting a "wild fight" against Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104: "It's going to be fun"

Cole Shelton - March 14, 2025

Kurt Holobaugh is eager to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday.