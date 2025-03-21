Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett betting odds have shifted ahead of UFC 314

The betting odds for the upcoming showdown between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett have shifted in recent days.

The upcoming clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett has gotten a lot of people talking. The two will meet at UFC 314 in a blockbuster UFC 314 collision, and it goes without saying that the stakes are high. For Chandler, he needs to prove that he can still hang with the rising stars of this division – especially if he wants to make one more run for the world title.

RELATED: Former UFC champion warns Paddy Pimblett of Michael Chandler’s KO threat ahead of UFC 314

On the flip side, you’ve got Paddy Pimblett. The man known as ‘The Baddy’ has already got some big names on his resume, including King Green and Tony Ferguson. However, if he really wants to prove that he has what it takes to vault into genuine title contention, defeating someone like Michael Chandler would be a pretty good way to do it.

Alas, for the time being, it’s not quite clear as to what kind of performance he’s going to produce. Now, as per DraftKings, it seems as if the momentum has swung in Pimblett’s favor in the eyes of the punters.