Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett betting odds have shifted ahead of UFC 314
The betting odds for the upcoming showdown between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett have shifted in recent days.
The upcoming clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett has gotten a lot of people talking. The two will meet at UFC 314 in a blockbuster UFC 314 collision, and it goes without saying that the stakes are high. For Chandler, he needs to prove that he can still hang with the rising stars of this division – especially if he wants to make one more run for the world title.
RELATED: Former UFC champion warns Paddy Pimblett of Michael Chandler’s KO threat ahead of UFC 314
On the flip side, you’ve got Paddy Pimblett. The man known as ‘The Baddy’ has already got some big names on his resume, including King Green and Tony Ferguson. However, if he really wants to prove that he has what it takes to vault into genuine title contention, defeating someone like Michael Chandler would be a pretty good way to do it.
Alas, for the time being, it’s not quite clear as to what kind of performance he’s going to produce. Now, as per DraftKings, it seems as if the momentum has swung in Pimblett’s favor in the eyes of the punters.
Pimblett is now the favorite at UFC 314
Previously, Chandler was listed as a -140 favorite over Pimblett, who was a +120 underdog. Now, the tide has turned. Paddy has flipped and become a -130 favorite with Chandler being a very slight underdog at +110.
Given how unpredictable this kind of contest is, it makes sense that things would be this tight. The stakes are exceptionally high as we’ve already said, and Pimblett has yet to prove himself against this level of opponent. Either way, it feels like the kind of fight you won’t be able to take your eyes off of.
Who do you believe is more likely to win this fight: Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Ilia Topuria says he will be returning to the Octagon with a new identity: “El Matador has been my ally in every fight”
Topics:Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC