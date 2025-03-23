UFC 314: Paddy Pimblett reveals whether or not he thinks Michael Chandler is a cheater

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has responded to the notion that Michael Chandler bends the rules during his fights.

Paddy Pimblett, Dustin Poirier, UFC

Some have accused Chandler of cheating, and point to his Nov. 2024 clash with Charles Oliveira as an example. Chandler almost finished the former UFC Lightweight Champion after being down in the fight, but he couldn’t seal the deal. Numerous shots were landed to the back of Oliveira’s head.

Pimblett has revealed whether or not he feels those illegal shots from Chandler were done on purpose.

RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION WARNS PADDY PIMBLETT OF MICHAEL CHANDLER’S KO THREAT AHEAD OF UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett on Michael Chandler’s “Cheating” History

During an interview with UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik, Paddy Pimblett shared his belief that Michael Chandler knew he was landing illegal punches to Charles Oliveira (via MMAFighting).

“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying,” Pimblett said about Chandler when speaking to UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik. “You know what I mean? That’s on the ref. If he’s just throwing hammer fists at the back of Charles Oliveira’s head, Charles had the need to move his head or the ref needs to say something to him.

“I did watch that fight. He does hammer fist him about 12 times to the back of the head and he knows what he’s doing!”

Pimblett went on to say that if he was in Oliveira’s position he would’ve told the referee that he’s missing clear fouls. “The Baddy” also said that he knows he has to be prepared for the blitzing style of Chandler when they meet at UFC 314 on April 12. Pimblett believes he will utilize his distance effectively, and he thinks he can secure a submission finish.

“The Baddy” doesn’t expect Chandler to shoot in for takedowns. If the fight remains on the feet, Pimblett believes he can stop the former three-time Bellator champion with leg kicks alone.

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

