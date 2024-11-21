Michael Chandler names two potential opponents if Conor McGregor isn’t available: ‘That’s another banger’
Michael Chandler has name-dropped two potential opponents not named Conor McGregor following UFC 309.
Chandler recently shared the Octagon with Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Oliveira stopped Chandler to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship back in 2021. The rematch took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, and it was “do Bronx” who once again scored the win, this time via unanimous decision despite a late scare.
“Iron” now looks ahead and he’s got two names in mind other than a certain Irish superstar.
RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER REVEALS CHARLES OLIVEIRA REMATCH LEFT HIM IN THE MOST PAIN IN HIS CAREER: “MOST INJURIES I’VE EVER HAD IN A FIGHT”
Michael Chandler Down to Fight Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje
During an appearance on Barstool’s Bussin’ with the Boys, Michael Chandler was asked who he would be interested in fighting if Conor McGregor is off the table. His answer is sure to please fight fans.
“Max Holloway for the BMF belt,” Chandler said. “I don’t know what my ranking is now. Probably still seven-ish or whatever, he’s number five ’cause he beat Gaethje. So, you got two guys inside the top ten, BMF belt, 155. Chandler vs. [Justin] Gaethje 2, that’s a big fight, that’s another banger.”
It may take a little while to see Chandler back inside the Octagon, however. The former three-time Bellator champion was banged up following his showdown with Oliveira. Among the injuries Chandler suffered in the fight was a knee issue, although the extent of the damage is unclear at this time.
Chandler is still holding out hope that a clash with McGregor can eventually come to fruition. The “Notorious” one recently took to social media to give Chandler props for his efforts against Oliveira. There has long been mutual respect between McGregor and Chandler despite some shoving and trash talk. Whether or not it’ll lead to the two finally trading leather in the future remains to be seen.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje Max Holloway Michael Chandler