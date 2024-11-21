Michael Chandler names two potential opponents if Conor McGregor isn’t available: ‘That’s another banger’

Michael Chandler Down to Fight Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje

During an appearance on Barstool’s Bussin’ with the Boys, Michael Chandler was asked who he would be interested in fighting if Conor McGregor is off the table. His answer is sure to please fight fans.

“Max Holloway for the BMF belt,” Chandler said. “I don’t know what my ranking is now. Probably still seven-ish or whatever, he’s number five ’cause he beat Gaethje. So, you got two guys inside the top ten, BMF belt, 155. Chandler vs. [Justin] Gaethje 2, that’s a big fight, that’s another banger.”

It may take a little while to see Chandler back inside the Octagon, however. The former three-time Bellator champion was banged up following his showdown with Oliveira. Among the injuries Chandler suffered in the fight was a knee issue, although the extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

Chandler is still holding out hope that a clash with McGregor can eventually come to fruition. The “Notorious” one recently took to social media to give Chandler props for his efforts against Oliveira. There has long been mutual respect between McGregor and Chandler despite some shoving and trash talk. Whether or not it’ll lead to the two finally trading leather in the future remains to be seen.

