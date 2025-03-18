Former UFC champion warns Paddy Pimblett of Michael Chandler’s KO threat ahead of UFC 314

Charles Oliveira Thinks Chandler is Dangerous Test for Pimblett

In an interview with Oddspedia, former UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira shared his belief that Michael Chandler could have Paddy Pimblett in trouble during the first two rounds.

“Michael Chandler is a very aggressive and explosive guy. I have nothing but respect for him, he has strength in his hands.

“On the other side, you have a younger guy who believes in himself, moves very well and has a very good Jiu-Jitsu, plus a good fighting game standing up. He moves well, but the experience counts.

“In the first two rounds, Chandler has a chance to knock him out because of his explosion. But if the fight goes to the third round, I believe it will be difficult for Chandler because Paddy is younger and very talented.”

Oliveira knows a thing or two about mixing it up with Chandler. The two collided back in Nov. 2024 at UFC 309 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Oliveira won the fight, but he was nearly stopped in the final round.

If Pimblett can get past Chandler, then he will earn a top 10 UFC lightweight rankings spot for the first time in his career. Going into UFC 314, Pimblett holds the No. 12 spot, while Chandler sits at No. 7.

“The Baddy” has been undefeated under the UFC banner up to this point. He is riding an eight-fight winning streak. Pimblett hasn’t suffered a pro MMA loss since Sept. 2018 under the Cage Warriors banner.