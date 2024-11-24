Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill slams Magomed Ankalaev: ‘I can do beef like that, f*** you’

By Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has taken aim at Magomed Ankalaev.

Jamahal Hill

Ankalaev is likely next in line for a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Hill is a former 205-pound titleholder, and he’s looking to rebound from a first-round KO against “Poatan.”

While Hill and Ankalaev aren’t scheduled to collide, “Sweet Dreams” has some choice words for the Russian bruiser.

Jamahal Hill Goes Scorched Earth on Magomed Ankalaev

In the past, Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev have traded barbs. Ankalaev blasted Hill for “crying” after he was knocked out by Alex Pereira.

During a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Hill went off on Ankalaev (via Bloody Elbow).

“I want to knock out Magomed just because to me, he’s a b****, and he f***ing talks like a b**** and reacts like a b****,” Hill said. “So I don’t really f*** with him much, at all, so f*** him. I’m not even talking to this weirdo, and he’s coming and trying to take shots at me because he’s so f***ing lame, and he sees that the fanbase kind of has a thing for me, so he kind of tries to ride that wave. Couple other people do that s***, but he’s the cheesiest f***ing one that does it.

“Even after they announced the Khalil Rountree fight [at UFC 307], I thought it should’ve been Magomed,” Hill continued. “So I said that, and this motherf***er is trying to talk about I was crying? Hold on, I’m just saying what I’m thinking…you want real beef? I can do beef like that, f*** you.”

During the UFC Macau post-fight show, it was revealed that Hill will go one-on-one with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 on January 18th. As for Ankalaev, his next fight has yet to be made official.

