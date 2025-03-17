Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s tendency to issue fouls ahead of their UFC 314 clash.

As we know, Michael Chandler is a bit of a polarizing figure in the world of mixed martial arts. While many fans and pundits appreciate the action-based style he brings when he enters the Octagon, others have questioned some of the seemingly ‘dirty’ tactics that he puts forward when he fights.

Naturally, Chandler has hit back against this, but it hasn’t stopped people from saying it. Now, at UFC 314, the former Bellator champion faces a pretty interesting challenge in the form of a collision with Paddy Pimblett.

In a recent interview, Pimblett gave his thoughts on that aspect of Chandler’s game.