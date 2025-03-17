Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Michael Chandler’s tendency to foul ahead of UFC 314 clash: “He knows what he’s doing”

By Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s tendency to issue fouls ahead of their UFC 314 clash.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett

As we know, Michael Chandler is a bit of a polarizing figure in the world of mixed martial arts. While many fans and pundits appreciate the action-based style he brings when he enters the Octagon, others have questioned some of the seemingly ‘dirty’ tactics that he puts forward when he fights.

Naturally, Chandler has hit back against this, but it hasn’t stopped people from saying it. Now, at UFC 314, the former Bellator champion faces a pretty interesting challenge in the form of a collision with Paddy Pimblett.

In a recent interview, Pimblett gave his thoughts on that aspect of Chandler’s game.

Pimblett’s view on Chandler

“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying,” a laughing Pimblett told Jon Anik in a new interview. “Like, that’s on the ref. He’s just throwing hammer fists at the back of Charles Oliveira’s head. Charles either needs to move his head, or the ref needs to say something to him.

“I did watch that fight the other day, though,” Pimblett added. “He does hammer fist him 12 times on the back of the head. Just like that, and he knows what he’s doing.”

“If I was in that position, I’m Charles, I’m saying, ‘Ref, what are you doing here?’” Pimblett said. “That was some bad refereeing right there.

“But, obviously, I’ve seen the Poirier video as well,” Pimblett continued. “Poirier saying [Chandler] tried to fish hook him to get the choke and stuff like that. I’ll do the same thing as Poirier if that happens. I’ll bite his bite his finger, try and cut it off with me teeth. It’s one of them. But yeah, I always say: if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.”

