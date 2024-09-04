Michael Bisping details why he’s against Alex Pereira’s potential return to middleweight

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is vehemently against Alex Pereira potentially returning to middleweight for a shot at titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

Michael Bisping, Alex Pereira

Pereira will face rising light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in the UFC 307 main event next month in Salt Lake City. He returns to the Octagon after successful title defenses against Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka this year.

Pereira, after watching du Plessis’s recent win over Israel Adesanya, has teased a return to the middleweight division. He wants to move back down to 185lbs for a shot at ‘champ-champ’ status.

But, Bisping isn’t keen on the idea of Pereira moving back down, despite Dana White‘s recent openness.

Michael Bisping: Alex Pereira owes it to Magomed Ankalaev to postpone MW return

During a recent reaction video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping explained the downside to Pereira moving back down to 185lbs.

“That’s amazing, double champ status and all the rest of it, I don’t like it,” Bisping said of Pereira. “First and foremost, he’s got people to fight already. You can’t look past Khalil Rountree…don’t underestimate the man. If you ask fighters what they want down the line, they say ‘I’m not looking past this guy…’ but it’s a bit of a cop-out…after Khalil, if he’s victorious, he has to fight Magomed Ankalaev, and by the way [Ankalaev] isn’t happy about this…

“We want to see great champions, and Alex Pereira is a great champion. Make no mistake. We want to see them take on all comers in the division, but also prove that they can beat all of these different types of styles,” Bisping continued. “Magomed Ankalaev, on paper, is a very tough stylistic matchup because of the Dagestani wrestling. If you look at Pereira, he’s had a favorable path. I’m not talking s***, I’m just saying look at the facts…but what I’m saying is Magomed Ankalaev gives a different look, and if he wants to fight him, and if he was to beat him, he would shut any of the critics up.”

Du Plessis and Pereira have gone back and forth on social media in recent days. In the meantime, Pereira’s potential middleweight comeback is postponed until at least after UFC 307.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Demetrious Johnson

Belal Muhammad challenges Demetrious Johnson to a 'Pick off' ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Matt Brown

Matt Brown dismisses idea that Jon Jones' legacy would be tarnished if he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2024

Matt Brown is dismissive of the idea that the legacy of Jon Jones would take a hit if he never fights Tom Aspinall.

Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad questions if Gilbert Burns has desire to make UFC title run: "Is he still motivated in there?"

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2024

Belal Muhammad wonders just how motivated Gilbert Burns is coming off back-to-back losses.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira’s callout of Dricus du Plessis: “That’s why people love him”

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira opting to call out Dricus du Plessis.

UFC 308, Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, Fight Card
Max Holloway

UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

The countdown is on as we sit just a few months out from the blockbuster UFC 308 event, headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad would never allow Conor McGregor to skip the line at welterweight: “He looks like he’s coked out”

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024
Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Video | Dana White releases Jon Jones ‘The GOAT’ promo amidst pound-for-pound debate

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White continues to make the case for Jon Jones being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport.

Merab Dvalishvili, Dana White
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili responds to Dana White's criticism of leaked head cut ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has responded to Dana White’s harsh rhetoric about his decision to show off a nasty head cut on social media.

Dana White, UFC 303
Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi, Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas made official for UFC Edmonton

Josh Evanoff - September 3, 2024

UFC Edmonton now has its main event in the form of Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi.

Alex Pereira, Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Alex Pereira doubles down on middleweight return vs. Dricus du Plessis: "Bring your will"

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira didn’t take long to respond to Dricus du Plessis’s latest taunts on social media about a potential fight.