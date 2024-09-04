Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is “shot to pieces,” doesn’t understand Jake Paul fight: “What on earth are we doing?”

By Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t understand why Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson.

Eddie Hearn and Mike Tyson

Tyson is 58 and will be boxing Paul in a pro boxing bout on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas. It’s an intriguing fight, but one that Hearn isn’t a fan of as he doesn’t think Tyson should be boxing at his age.

“What, what, what on earth are we doing?” Hearn said to the Daily Mail. “I’m lucky enough to have a business where we don’t need to do that, and I will never do that.”

Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is shot to pieces at nearly 60 years old and shouldn’t be boxing anymore. He also says he would have no interest in promoting a Tyson fight at his age, despite how big of a name he is.

Eddie Hearn says he wouldn’t promote a Mike Tyson fight

“Anyone who thinks (Tyson) should be in the ring right now either doesn’t have his best interests at heart or is an idiot,” Eddie Hearn said. “Mike Tyson left the sport of boxing – which was, what, 20 years ago. I don’t know, something like that. He was shot to pieces. You honestly think a fighter who was shot to pieces 20 years ago should now be coming back? I mean, I know he is only fighting Jake Paul, but it doesn’t matter. Jake Paul’s a powerful kid. He trains every day. He can punch. I get it. I get the business. I’m not criticizing them, but for me, no thank you, not in a million years.”

Eddie Hearn is not the only person who doesn’t think Mike Tyson should be boxing at his age, but the fight will be happening whether people like it or not.

Tyson has not fought professionally since 2005 when he suffered a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride. He did fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in 2020 that was ruled a draw.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Eddie Hearn Jake Paul Mike Tyson

