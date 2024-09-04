Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is “shot to pieces,” doesn’t understand Jake Paul fight: “What on earth are we doing?”

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t understand why Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson.

Tyson is 58 and will be boxing Paul in a pro boxing bout on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas. It’s an intriguing fight, but one that Hearn isn’t a fan of as he doesn’t think Tyson should be boxing at his age.

“What, what, what on earth are we doing?” Hearn said to the Daily Mail. “I’m lucky enough to have a business where we don’t need to do that, and I will never do that.”

Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is shot to pieces at nearly 60 years old and shouldn’t be boxing anymore. He also says he would have no interest in promoting a Tyson fight at his age, despite how big of a name he is.