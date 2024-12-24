Michael Bisping thinks judges got it right with Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 scorecards

Michael Bisping Vouches for Judges Who Scored Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reflected on the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. “The Count” was pleased with the judges by the end of the night.

“He just beat Tyson Fury once again, once again via decision, once again eclipsed Tyson Fury, wobbled Tyson Fury, had him hurt on a few occasions,” Bisping said. “But it wasn’t like round nine of the first fight. It wasn’t as bad as that, it wasn’t as dramatic as that, but I’ll tell you what, the judges, for once in boxing, they got it right.”

Bisping made it clear that he doesn’t believe Fury is on the downslide. He simply feels the better man edged him out twice ever so slightly.

“This was Tyson Fury just being beat fair and square by the best boxer of his generation,” Bisping said. “Oleksandr Usyk is the man, he reigned supreme, he did more damage, he landed more shots, and he kind of controlled the ring more as well. He was kind of in control. Yeah, it was a fight, yeah, Fury showed up, yeah, Fury should hold himself proud. He should be happy with his performance, but it just wasn’t enough to get the job done.”