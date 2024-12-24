Paddy Pimblett explains why he wasn’t impressed by Islam Makhachev’s submission win over Dustin Poirier

By Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t exactly blown away by Islam Makhachev’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

Paddy Pimblett Islam Makhachev Dustin Poirier

Back in June, Makhachev defended his UFC Lightweight Championship against “The Diamond.” The title fight headlined UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey. It wasn’t an easy fight for Makhachev, but he held his own before locking up a choke for the finish in the final round.

While it was another win for the 155-pound titleholder, Paddy “The Baddy” doesn’t think the victory was all that impressive.

RELATED: UFC 311: ARMAN TSARUKYAN FEELS HE’S THE ONLY FIGHTER WHO CAN DEFEAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV FOR LIGHTWEIGHT GOLD

Paddy Pimblett Rates Islam Makhachev’s Submission Over Dustin Poirier Low in 2024 List

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett revealed some of his year-end award picks for the MMA world. When he discussed Islam Makhachev’s submission win over Dustin Poirier, it wasn’t exactly viewed in high regard.

“Like, obviously, Islam’s sub was good, but it’s just a D’arce choke,” Pimblett said. “It’s a D’arce choke. I transitioned from a guillotine to a triangle to an armbar from the feet.  I still think Khamzat’s [Chimaev] sub was better. Khamzat against Robert Whittaker was a better submission. No one’s done that to Robert Whittaker, you know what I mean?”

Pimblett went as far as to say that he could’ve submitted Poirier on that night. He feels his submission over Bobby Green holds more weight.

“Poirier’s been submitted multiple times before,” Pimblett said. “I’d submit Dustin Poirier. No one submitted Bobby Green in like f*cking 12 years or whatever it was.”

Pimblett’s next opponent hasn’t been determined at this time. With that said, both he and Michael Chandler have publicly expressed interest in trading leather inside the Octagon. Another potential opponent for “The Baddy” down the road could be Renato Moicano, but time will tell if and when the UFC matchmakers pull the trigger on that matchup.

