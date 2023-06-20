Michael Bisping says Amanda Nunes joined two other fighters by retiring at the perfect time

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts at the perfect time.

Earlier this month, Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from MMA, effective immediately. She did so after successfully defending her UFC bantamweight championship against Irene Aldana in Vancouver, Canada.

She walked away as a two-weight world champion, and sat on top of the women’s MMA landscape. In the eyes of most, she’s viewed as the greatest female fighter of all time – and rightly so.

Sometimes, though, fighters aren’t able to walk away in their prime. Instead, their careers are dragged out, and the decision is taken out of their own hands.

During a recent YouTube video on his channel, Michael Bisping listed a handful of fighters who he believes left at the right time.

“The problem is, there is no hard, fast cutoff point for a fighter,” Bisping said. “And if you’re a big, big star the allure is always gonna be there because you can always make money, and nothing feels better [than fighting]…But still, you gotta walk away. You gotta know when to retire.