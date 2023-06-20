Michael Bisping says Amanda Nunes joined two other fighters by retiring at the perfect time

By Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts at the perfect time.

Amanda Nunes

Earlier this month, Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from MMA, effective immediately. She did so after successfully defending her UFC bantamweight championship against Irene Aldana in Vancouver, Canada.

She walked away as a two-weight world champion, and sat on top of the women’s MMA landscape. In the eyes of most, she’s viewed as the greatest female fighter of all time – and rightly so.

RELATED: UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE REACTS TO AMANDA NUNES’ RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: “I’M NOT SHOCKED”

Sometimes, though, fighters aren’t able to walk away in their prime. Instead, their careers are dragged out, and the decision is taken out of their own hands.

During a recent YouTube video on his channel, Michael Bisping listed a handful of fighters who he believes left at the right time.

“The problem is, there is no hard, fast cutoff point for a fighter,” Bisping said. “And if you’re a big, big star the allure is always gonna be there because you can always make money, and nothing feels better [than fighting]…But still, you gotta walk away. You gotta know when to retire.

Bisping praises Nunes

“Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at 29-0. Not everyone gets to do that, not everyone gets to fight and stay undefeated and certainly retire as champion. But there’s a guy that did it absolutely perfect. Another one, she just retired recently…Amanda Nunes retired as a two-weight division champion. Talk about a fairy tale, storybook ending. Georges St-Pierre – let’s be honest. Shout out to one of the GOATs. Big Georges choked me out unconscious after four years away, got the belt, and then walked away forever with his legendary legacy intact and as a two-weight division champion.”

Quotes via MMA News

What’s next for Amanda Nunes? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus

Islam Makhachev describes previous training sessions with UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “He has crazy strength”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023
Sean O'Malley
UFC

WUFC? Sean O’Malley thinks a UFC segregation would be interesting: “Would it last?”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley has proposed testing the waters by separating the men’s and women’s fights in the UFC.

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

What's next for Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 75?

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, top-five middleweights collided as Marvin Vettori took on Jared Cannonier.

Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera UFC 292
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo set to return at UFC 292 in Boston against Marlon Vera

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Henry Cejudo will be looking to return to the win column in August.

Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori releases statement following decision loss to Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Marvin Vettori has released a statement following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reveals UFC rejected an offer to return in the summer: "Everything turned upside down"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen responds to "haters" telling him Umar Nurmagomedov is going to smash him: "I'm a beast"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has explained why he decided to fight Umar Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev downplays Charles Oliveira's chances in rematch: "I don't think he can do anything"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still doesn’t believe Charles Oliveira has a shot against him.

Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Erin Blanchfield confirms interest in vacant UFC bantamweight title fight: "I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division"

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield isn’t opposed to moving up in weight for a shot at gold.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev requests the UFC book him for upcoming fight card in Paris: “Let me smash somebody”

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev insists he wants to get back inside the Octagon imminently.