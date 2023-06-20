Islam Makhachev describes previous training sessions with UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “He has crazy strength”

By Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Islam Makhachev has explained what it felt like to train with Sergei Pavlovich as he continues his rise in the UFC.

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus

There’s always been a certain intrigue around the UFC’s heavyweight division. The baddest men on the planet have often fought there, including the likes of Francis Ngannou, Cain Velasquez, Stipe Miocic, and more.

Now, Jon Jones sits at the top of the mountain – but he has plenty of fighters chasing him. One such example of that is Sergei Pavlovich, the Russian sensation who has been tearing through his opponents as of late.

RELATED: CURTIS BLAYDES TARGETS END OF SUMMER RETURN FOLLOWING TKO LOSS TO SERGEI PAVLOVICH: “AFTER A TKO OR KO YOU WANNA ADJUST THE BRAIN”

Many expect him to hold the gold in his future. If you don’t believe us, perhaps you should listen to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“It will be hard, but Pavlovich is able to deal with anyone,” Makhachev said in Russian. “I worked with Sergei when he was at AKA. We worked together on the ground. He has crazy strength. He pushed me away so hard, I even injured my neck. [He is a] physically gifted guy. The difference in weight was around 30 kilograms. We trained together on the ground. When Pavlovich hits, his opponents fall.”

Translated by YukaHero

Makhachev backs Pavlovich

Islam Makhachev knows a star when he sees one. In equal measure, it’s almost impossible to ignore someone like Pavlovich, given that he’s rattled off six straight knockout wins – all of which came in the first round.

Don’t blink because this man will be at the front of the line before too long (if he isn’t there already).

What do you think of Islam Makhachev’s assessment? Will Sergei Pavlovich become champion before the end of 2024? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

