Islam Makhachev describes previous training sessions with UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “He has crazy strength”

Islam Makhachev has explained what it felt like to train with Sergei Pavlovich as he continues his rise in the UFC.

There’s always been a certain intrigue around the UFC’s heavyweight division. The baddest men on the planet have often fought there, including the likes of Francis Ngannou, Cain Velasquez, Stipe Miocic, and more.

Now, Jon Jones sits at the top of the mountain – but he has plenty of fighters chasing him. One such example of that is Sergei Pavlovich, the Russian sensation who has been tearing through his opponents as of late.

Many expect him to hold the gold in his future. If you don’t believe us, perhaps you should listen to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“It will be hard, but Pavlovich is able to deal with anyone,” Makhachev said in Russian. “I worked with Sergei when he was at AKA. We worked together on the ground. He has crazy strength. He pushed me away so hard, I even injured my neck. [He is a] physically gifted guy. The difference in weight was around 30 kilograms. We trained together on the ground. When Pavlovich hits, his opponents fall.”

Translated by YukaHero