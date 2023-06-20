Video | Khamzat Maaev scores 41-second KO, plans to be “even better” than Khamzat Chimaev

BRAVE CF star Khamzat Maaev scored a quick knockout last night and vowed that he could be even better than Khamzat Chimaev.

Heading into his bout last night, casual MMA fans may not have heard of Khamzat Maaev. The super lightweight, who fights out of Turkey, is a big fan of Khamzat Chimaev. In addition to having a similar look and style, he also has the same nickname – ‘Borz’.

On Monday evening, he competed for BRAVE once again at an event in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He took on Elias Farah, who was considered to be a major underdog.

Maaev came out strong as the bigger man with some leg kicks, with Farah attempting to swarm him on one occasion before getting pushed back. When, after Farah was able to catch a kick from Maaev, Khamzat proceeded to throw vicious shots and elbows that eventually dropped Elias and rendered him unable to continue.