Video | Khamzat Maaev scores 41-second KO, plans to be “even better” than Khamzat Chimaev
BRAVE CF star Khamzat Maaev scored a quick knockout last night and vowed that he could be even better than Khamzat Chimaev.
Heading into his bout last night, casual MMA fans may not have heard of Khamzat Maaev. The super lightweight, who fights out of Turkey, is a big fan of Khamzat Chimaev. In addition to having a similar look and style, he also has the same nickname – ‘Borz’.
On Monday evening, he competed for BRAVE once again at an event in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He took on Elias Farah, who was considered to be a major underdog.
Maaev came out strong as the bigger man with some leg kicks, with Farah attempting to swarm him on one occasion before getting pushed back. When, after Farah was able to catch a kick from Maaev, Khamzat proceeded to throw vicious shots and elbows that eventually dropped Elias and rendered him unable to continue.
41 seconds is all it takes!
Khamzat Maaev doing Khamzat…Chimaev things!
The future is bright, and the future is NOW!#BRAVECF71 pic.twitter.com/49JLYRhCpf
— BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) June 19, 2023
Maaev is the real deal
Some have suggested that the elbows to the back of the head should’ve been deemed illegal. Either way, it seems likely to stand as a valid win on the record of Khamzat Maaev.
As we know, it’ll take quite the effort for him to get to the ranks of Chimaev. The UFC sensation hasn’t fought in a while. But, he’s still one of the most fascinating prospects in all of mixed martial arts.
Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how Maaev navigates the extra pressure on his shoulders.
Are you excited to see the progression of Khamzat Maaev? Do you believe he could one day get on the same level as Chimaev, and perhaps even surpass him? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
