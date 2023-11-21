Michael Bisping reflects on attempt to step in and fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 200: “DC kind of laughed it off”

By Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was serious about fighting Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.

Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping

Given that we’re just a few months away from UFC 300, it feels right to look back at UFC 200. The historic event had a lot of good, but also a lot of bad. Famously, the main event between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones was derailed during fight week due to ‘Bones’ failing a USADA drug test.  Instantly, names such as Michael Bisping and Gegard Mousasi offered to step in.

Ultimately, the nod instead went to Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ wound up suffering a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Cormier in a non-title encounter. While a disappointing fight, there weren’t many great options considering the lack of time. The aforementioned Michael Bisping was aware of that fact as well.

Michael Bisping recently reflected on his near-fight with Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel. There, the British fighter revealed that he was serious about stepping in to fight ‘DC’. However, he wasn’t chosen, and his fellow champion even laughed off the idea when approached.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY HOPING FOR ‘VIOLENT’ UFC 300 RETURN IN APRIL: “THEY WANT VIOLENCE, THEY KNOW WHO TO CALL”

Michael Bisping

“DC needed an opponent right and I tweeted out, I’ll do it. I was the middleweight champion then and I was deadly serious and DC kind of laughed it off. ‘Ah Bisping, what’s he talking about?’, I was f*ck*ng deadly serious, I’ll step in there with you and as we know, it was Anderson Silva. He flew in on a days notice, went to a decision, got beat soundly of course there’s not even a discussion there. Nice body kick by Anderson at the end there, that was all about all he landed.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “But, 100% I was serious. Step up, last minute, no training camp, I don’t give a sh*t. He’s gonna take me down, he might pound me out, who knows, probably choke me. It’s another training session and I’ve got nothing to lose. Like I’ll give it a do, come on, let’s go DC let’s see what you got. Listen, he’s a beast, he’s a monster and it wouldn’t have gone well for me but 100%, you get a massive payday like on UFC 200, a champ champ fight, risk-free.”

What do you make of these comments? How do you think a Michael Bisping vs. Daniel Cormier fight would’ve gone?

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Max Holloway

Max Holloway hoping for 'violent' UFC 300 return in April: "They want violence, they know who to call"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2023
Anderson Silva
UFC

Anderson Silva comes out in favor of MMA fighters doping to prevent injuries: "They put themselves in an extreme situation"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes that doping has benefits for the sport.

Jiri Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka offers to welcome Khamzat Chimaev to light-heavyweight following Alex Pereira callout

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka would love to face Khamzat Chimaev if Alex Pereira doesn’t.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan
Bobby Green

Bobby Green explains why he has no interest in fighting "terrible f*****g fighter" Arman Tsarukyan

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Bobby Green doesn’t have an interest in a potential fight with Arman Tsarukyan down the line.

Brendan Allen, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Middleweight rankings
UFC

Brendan Allen leapfrogs Khamzat Chimaev in latest UFC middleweight rankings update

Susan Cox - November 21, 2023

Brendan Allen has leapfrogged Khamzat Chimaev in the latest UFC middleweight rankings.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC

Michael Bisping reacts after ESPN gives top spot to Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones in latest UFC heavyweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 21, 2023
Conor McGregor
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley claims he knows the reason Conor McGregor won’t be coming back to UFC: “He’d get bodied”

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley doesn’t appear to be a big believer in Conor McGregor’s return to the sport.

Alex Pereira wins title
Khamzat Chimaev

MMA fans scoff at Khamzat Chimaev request for UFC title fight with Alex Pereira: “You couldn’t finish Usman”

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

A parade of mixed martial arts fans have reacted negatively to the idea of Khamzat Chimaev challenging Alex Pereira.

Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green explains why he’s picking Tony Ferguson to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he believes Tony Ferguson can defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

What's next for Brendan Allen and Paul Craig after UFC Vegas 82?

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, Brendan Allen took on Paul Craig in a battle between top-15 middleweights.