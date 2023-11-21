Michael Bisping reacts after ESPN gives top spot to Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones in latest UFC heavyweight rankings

Michael Bisping is reacting after ESPN gave top spot to Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones in latest UFC heavyweight rankings.

It was Apinall (14-3 MMA) who met and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) via way of KO on November 11th at UFC 295 to become the UFC interim heavyweight champion.

ESPN has ranked Aspinall above the current champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (27-1 MMA), who has been sidelined due to injury.

In an article on ESPN, Brett Okamoto explained their decision to give Aspinall the top spot in the heavyweight rankings over Jones:

“Perhaps it will surprise some to see Aspinall’s name appear above Jones’, but I don’t understand why it would. Jones has one win at heavyweight in his career, and just one win total in the last three-plus years.”

Michael Bisping agrees with ESPN’s decision and believes the Brit is in fact number one in the world right now.

“The Count” shared his thoughts, on his YouTube channel, concerning the new rankings saying (h/t MMANews):

“When you look at it like that, when you break it down in plain English and you look at the facts, you can’t argue with what Brett Okamoto said. Jones is phenomenal, no doubt about that. Took Ciryl Gane out in spectacular style but as Brett said, one win at heavyweight in his entire career. Tom’s blasting through everyone, Tom’s making it look easy and Tom’s gonna be active.”

Since his victory at UFC 295, Aspinall has gone as far as saying he believes he should be the heavyweight title holder now, not just an interim champion.

Aspinall spoke with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping saying:

“I think Jon Jones should be stripped from the title, to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that. I don’t see why he’s still got it. I don’t understand that. I should be the real champion right now.”

Do you agree with the ESPN rankings, as Bisping does, that Aspinall has earned the number one spot?

