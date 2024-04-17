Cody Garbrandt responds to fans suggesting his “vertigo” revelation from UFC 300 was a bad look

By Harry Kettle - April 17, 2024

Cody Garbrandt has responded to critics who have questioned his suggestion that vertigo impacted his performance at UFC 300.

Last weekend, Cody Garbrandt suffered a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo. It served as the latest setback in his push to climb back into title contention. At this point, many are wondering what the future holds for him in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

However, according to ‘No Love’, there was more to the story. Cody claimed on social media that he was suffering from vertigo during the bout, which affected his chances of performing to the best of his abilities.

RELATED: Cody Garbrandt issues statement following UFC 300 loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: “I started to experience vertigo”

After fans questioned that explanation, Garbrandt continued to defend himself on X.

Garbrandt responds to criticism

“Not a good look to say what happened to me in a fight by what I was experiencing? It’s the truth takin nothing from Davison, you think I would just lay on my back not getting up whole time I was spinning not trying to get my face elbowed in and fighting through it.”

“Of course figgy is a great fighter honored to fight with him.”

Cody Garbrandt has never been afraid to put it all on the line in the Octagon. Unfortunately for him, his efforts didn’t pay off against Figueiredo. He certainly still has some real name value in the bantamweight division, but there are questions surrounding his ability to get back to the top. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how his story unfolds in the months ahead.

What did you make of Cody Garbrandt’s vertigo story? Do you think there’s a chance that we could see him compete for a world title again in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

