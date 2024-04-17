UFC 302: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier’ Fight Card and Start Times

By Harry Kettle - April 17, 2024

It’s time to take a look at the early card announcements for UFC 302 as Islam Makhachev prepares to defend his crown against Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier

Event: UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Date: Saturday, 1st June 2024
Location: Prudential Center (Newark, New Jersey)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6pm EST prelims, 10pm main card)

For the third time, Dustin Poirier will attempt to become an undisputed champion when he challenges Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. The contest was announced immediately following UFC 300, with fans expecting a night of big drama in Newark.

RELATED: Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Courtesy of information from UFC.com and MMA Mania, we’ve put together a list of the latest information when it comes to fights that will take place on the night.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Welterweight championship – Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier
Middleweight – Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
Middleweight – Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Dolidze
Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Bantamweight – Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards
Welterweight – Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells
Welterweight – Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
Lightweight – Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
Welterweight – Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
Flyweight – Hyun Sung Park vs. Andre Lima
Bantamweight – Sumudaerji vs. Joshua Van
Middleweight – Roman Kopylov vs. Cesar Almeida

Across the board, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about this card. From the title fight main event to some intriguing prelims, the promotion is bringing the heat in New Jersey.

The co-main event also offers up the opportunity for some real carnage between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. Regardless of how you see the fight playing out, we’re pretty sure there’s going to be some drama.

Which fight are you most excited to see at UFC 302? Will Dustin Poirier finally finish his story and become an undisputed UFC champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev Paulo Costa Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Georges St-Pierre Khamzat Chimaev

Georges St-Pierre believes Robert Whittaker is very capable of making Khamzat Chimaev 'look bad' at UFC Saudi Arabia

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024
Tatiana Suarez, Zhang Weili
UFC

Tatiana Suarez warns Zhang Weili against potential strategy for next title defense: "That's a bad idea!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez thinks Zhang Weili should abandon her recent tendencies to boost her chances at a long title reign.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler hints at future BMF title fight against Max Holloway: "I would love to fight for that belt"

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2024

Michael Chandler is interested in fighting for the BMF belt and facing Max Holloway in the future.

Jon Anik, Calvin Kattar, Aljamain Sterling
Jon Anik

Jon Anik gives honest assessment of Calvin Kattar's future after UFC 300 loss to Aljamain Sterling: 'There's not much fight left...'

Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik gave a bleak forecast of Calvin Kattar’s future after his loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje

Joe Rogan calls Max Holloway's UFC 300 win over Justin Gaethje the greatest KO ever: "So many people counted him out"

Josh Evanoff - April 16, 2024

Joe Rogan believes that Max Holloway’s victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is the greatest knockout ever.

Max Holloway, Conor McGregor

Max Holloway admits that Conor McGregor rematch would be his ideal next fight: "Let's run it back"

Josh Evanoff - April 16, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen speaks after UFC announces his fight with Anderson Silva is going into Hall of Fame: "I was very grateful"

Josh Evanoff - April 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen couldn’t believe that his fight with Anderson Silva was being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, UFC 300, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier stunned that Alex Pereira is a massive success in the UFC: “How is this happening when he can’t wrestle?”

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier is stunned that Alex Pereira is a massive success in the UFC.

Alex Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Training footage of Alex Pereira emerges of broken toe suffered just weeks before UFC 300 KO

Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira suffered a gruesome foot injury while in final preparations to face Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev calls for Alex Pereira title fight in Abu Dhabi: “The man doesn’t have a chin”

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev is calling for a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in Abu Dhabi.