UFC 302: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier’ Fight Card and Start Times
It’s time to take a look at the early card announcements for UFC 302 as Islam Makhachev prepares to defend his crown against Dustin Poirier.
Event: UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Date: Saturday, 1st June 2024
Location: Prudential Center (Newark, New Jersey)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6pm EST prelims, 10pm main card)
For the third time, Dustin Poirier will attempt to become an undisputed champion when he challenges Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. The contest was announced immediately following UFC 300, with fans expecting a night of big drama in Newark.
RELATED: Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302
Courtesy of information from UFC.com and MMA Mania, we’ve put together a list of the latest information when it comes to fights that will take place on the night.
New Jersey, we’re bringing you a main event you don’t want to miss! 👊@MAKHACHEVMMA & @DustinPoirier will meet in the Octagon at #UFC302!#VisitNJ | @Visit_NJ | @PruCenter pic.twitter.com/gaKSlVWlle
— UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2024
UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Welterweight championship – Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier
Middleweight – Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
Middleweight – Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Dolidze
Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Bantamweight – Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards
Welterweight – Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells
Welterweight – Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
Lightweight – Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
Welterweight – Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
Flyweight – Hyun Sung Park vs. Andre Lima
Bantamweight – Sumudaerji vs. Joshua Van
Middleweight – Roman Kopylov vs. Cesar Almeida
Across the board, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about this card. From the title fight main event to some intriguing prelims, the promotion is bringing the heat in New Jersey.
The co-main event also offers up the opportunity for some real carnage between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. Regardless of how you see the fight playing out, we’re pretty sure there’s going to be some drama.
Which fight are you most excited to see at UFC 302? Will Dustin Poirier finally finish his story and become an undisputed UFC champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!