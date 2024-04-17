UFC 302: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier’ Fight Card and Start Times

It’s time to take a look at the early card announcements for UFC 302 as Islam Makhachev prepares to defend his crown against Dustin Poirier.

Event: UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Date: Saturday, 1st June 2024

Location: Prudential Center (Newark, New Jersey)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6pm EST prelims, 10pm main card)

For the third time, Dustin Poirier will attempt to become an undisputed champion when he challenges Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. The contest was announced immediately following UFC 300, with fans expecting a night of big drama in Newark.

RELATED: Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Courtesy of information from UFC.com and MMA Mania, we’ve put together a list of the latest information when it comes to fights that will take place on the night.