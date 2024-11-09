Michael Chandler looks sharp in training ahead of UFC 309 return

UFC star Michael Chandler looks sharp in training ahead of his expected return at UFC 309 next weekend.

After a few years of waiting to fight Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler finally got sick of waiting. Instead, he’s opted to climb back into the Octagon to battle it out with Charles Oliveira for the second time. In their first fight, of course, Oliveira came out on top and captured the UFC lightweight championship in the process.

Now, Chandler is eager to prove that he still has what it takes to hang with the best in the division. It’s going to be no easy task, but given how long he’s been preparing to fight, you’d have to imagine he’ll come in looking as ready as he ever has.

In the following clip, at the very least, he seems to be looking pretty focused as his camp draws to a close.