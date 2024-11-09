Michael Chandler looks sharp in training ahead of UFC 309 return

By Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler looks sharp in training ahead of his expected return at UFC 309 next weekend.

Michael Chandler

After a few years of waiting to fight Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler finally got sick of waiting. Instead, he’s opted to climb back into the Octagon to battle it out with Charles Oliveira for the second time. In their first fight, of course, Oliveira came out on top and captured the UFC lightweight championship in the process.

RELATED: Michael Chandler plans for busy 2025 with potential victory over Charles Oliveira: “Oldest lightweight UFC champion ever”

Now, Chandler is eager to prove that he still has what it takes to hang with the best in the division. It’s going to be no easy task, but given how long he’s been preparing to fight, you’d have to imagine he’ll come in looking as ready as he ever has.

In the following clip, at the very least, he seems to be looking pretty focused as his camp draws to a close.

Chandler is ready

“Keep it simple. Keep it devastating. #ufc309 @henrihooft”

There’s so much to like about what Michael Chandler brings to the table. He is a relentless talent who gives it his all every single time he steps into the cage. Of course, that’s cost him a fight or two during his stint in the UFC, but that’s the style he brings to the table. At the very least, fight fans will be hoping that he can match Oliveira’s energy and really bring the fight to the Brazilian next weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Do you expect Michael Chandler to claim victory over Charles Oliveira when they collide at UFC 309 next weekend? If he does managed to pick up the win, how do you believe he’s going to do it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

