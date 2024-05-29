Michael Bisping believes Dustin Poirier’s MMA resume “smokes” that of Islam Makhachev
UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Dustin Poirier has a far better resume in MMA than Islam Makhachev.
This weekend, Dustin Poirier will attempt to finally win the big one. He is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 302. He’s tried and failed to win the strap on two separate occasions, falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.
Meanwhile, for Makhachev, the popular opinion is that this will serve as one of his toughest tests to date. He’s beaten a lot of notable fighters over the years, but perhaps not quite as many as ‘The Diamond’.
In a recent podcast, Michael Bisping compared the resumes of the two men ahead of fight night.
Bisping praises Poirier’s resume
“When you look at the record of Dustin Poirier and you compare it to Islam Makhachev’s, Dustin’s record smokes Islam’s – which sounds like I’m being disrespectful to Islam. I’m not,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “But when you look at Islam: (He) fought Bobby Green, then it was for the belt against (Charles) Oliveira, then twice against (Alexander) Volkanovski.
“When you look at Poirier, I mean, it’s insane: Max Holloway multiple times, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor three times, Jim Miller, Dan Hooker, Oliveira, (Michael) Chandler, Gaethje again, Benoit Saint Denis. In terms of experience, he’s fought the tougher guys. I think that’s fair to say. Now, competition in common, Islam beat Charles Oliveira whereas Dustin lost.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Michael Bisping? What is your prediction for Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier this weekend? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
