Michael Bisping believes Dustin Poirier’s MMA resume “smokes” that of Islam Makhachev

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Dustin Poirier has a far better resume in MMA than Islam Makhachev.

This weekend, Dustin Poirier will attempt to finally win the big one. He is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 302. He’s tried and failed to win the strap on two separate occasions, falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, for Makhachev, the popular opinion is that this will serve as one of his toughest tests to date. He’s beaten a lot of notable fighters over the years, but perhaps not quite as many as ‘The Diamond’.

In a recent podcast, Michael Bisping compared the resumes of the two men ahead of fight night.