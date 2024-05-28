Islam Makhachev hopes Dustin Poirier doesn’t retire with a loss at UFC 302: “I don’t think it’s a good idea”

By Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

Islam Makhachev is hoping Dustin Poirier continues to fight even if he loses at UFC 302 for the lightweight title.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier

Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title in the main event against Poirier. It’s an intriguing matchup and heading into the fight, ‘The Diamond’ has hinted that if he loses, he could retire as he knows this is his final crack at the belt.

“I’m not going to climb the ladder again. I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s a very selfish sport. I’m ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine. I wouldn’t say I can’t do it again. I can do it again. It’s just … this is it for me… I’m not sure, man. This could be the last one… I’m still on the fence, win or lose. I just want to be content with my career,” Poirier said to CBS Sports.

Although Dustin Poirier says UFC 302 could be his final fight, Islam Makhachev is hoping that isn’t the case. Instead, the lightweight champion believes Poirier is still one of the top fighters in the world and should continue to prove that.

“He’s talking about retirement, but I don’t want him (to) retire after this fight if I beat him, because this guy is dangerous. He can beat everybody, he’s number, like, top five in the world, you know? That’s why I don’t think it’s a good idea for him (to talk) about retiring, because he’s still a very dangerous guy. That’s why I’m preparing very hard for him,” Makhachev said to NBC Sports.

Whether or not Poirier will take Makhachev’s advice is to be seen. But, for now, the two are focused on their title fight on Saturday as both men are confident they will finish the other to become the lightweight champion.

