Video | Craig Jones dumps $1 million on Joe Rogan’s desk for special invitational event

By Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

BJJ sensation Craig Jones dumped $1 million on the desk of Joe Rogan during their podcast earlier this week.

Joe Rogan and Craig Jones

As many of you will know, Craig Jones is quite the superstar in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He’s an elite competitor and a two-time silver medalist at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) tournament, however, he won’t be competing there in 2024. That’s because he’ll be hosting the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) across similar dates in August, with his aim being to raise compensation for competing athletes.

RELATED: Craig Jones reveals the “valuable lesson” Colby Covington taught fight fans at UFC 296

In two separate weight classes, one above 80 kilograms and one below, he’ll be offering up a prize of $1 million. In order to prove he had the funds available, he dumped that amount of money on Joe Rogan’s desk during a recent appearance on his podcast.

Rogan stunned by Jones

“Ladies and gentlemen, that is one million dollars in cash [laughs]. That is so ridiculous, look at that. That is so crazy. Wow.”

It’s quite the statement to make, especially on a platform like the Joe Rogan Experience. Jones has never been shy to speak his mind or cause a stir in the media, and this is further proof of that.

It’ll also, hopefully, raise the profile of his upcoming event. The world of BJJ is a fascinating one and there are plenty of high level athletes who still compete in the sport. Now, with even more eyes on the sport than ever before, it’d be great to see it reach a whole new status in the months and years to come.

What did you make of Craig Jones pulling this stunt? Are you going to watch the CJI later this summer? Let us know your thoughts on this and BJJ as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

