Video | Craig Jones dumps $1 million on Joe Rogan’s desk for special invitational event

BJJ sensation Craig Jones dumped $1 million on the desk of Joe Rogan during their podcast earlier this week.

As many of you will know, Craig Jones is quite the superstar in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He’s an elite competitor and a two-time silver medalist at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) tournament, however, he won’t be competing there in 2024. That’s because he’ll be hosting the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) across similar dates in August, with his aim being to raise compensation for competing athletes.

RELATED: Craig Jones reveals the “valuable lesson” Colby Covington taught fight fans at UFC 296

In two separate weight classes, one above 80 kilograms and one below, he’ll be offering up a prize of $1 million. In order to prove he had the funds available, he dumped that amount of money on Joe Rogan’s desk during a recent appearance on his podcast.