Video | Conor McGregor looks sharp in sparring ahead of UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

By Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

New footage has been released of Conor McGregor in sparring ahead of his return to the Octagon next month.

Conor McGregor sparring

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting to see Conor McGregor get back in the cage. On June 29, they’ll finally get their chance when the Irishman headlines UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

While Chandler poses an interesting challenge to the former two-weight world champion, Conor is considered by many to be the favorite for this contest. Either way, though, we all know this is going to be a blockbuster event for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

RELATED: Conor McGregor releases new training photo ahead of UFC 303 return

In recent weeks, we’ve slowly but surely been seeing more footage of McGregor come out as part of his training camp. In his latest release, we got the chance to witness him in the midst of some sparring.

Conor McGregor is looking sharp in brand new sparring footage 👀🔥

🎥 @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC303 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/69m6T4VTeE

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 18, 2024

McGregor is ready

There’s only so much we can take away from a clip like this. At the same time, it’ll be enough to get his passionate fanbase excited about what he could bring to the table against Chandler.

Nobody knows what it’s like to be at the top of MMA like Conor does. He’s made a career out of staying relevant at the elite level, but even he’ll be able to acknowledge the stakes involved here. If he defeats Chandler convincingly, it opens up plenty of doors for him. If he doesn’t, he needs to back to the drawing board.

Do you have any major takeaways from this footage of Conor McGregor sparring? What is your official prediction for his upcoming showdown with Michael Chandler in Las Vegas? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

