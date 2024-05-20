Video | Conor McGregor looks sharp in sparring ahead of UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

New footage has been released of Conor McGregor in sparring ahead of his return to the Octagon next month.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting to see Conor McGregor get back in the cage. On June 29, they’ll finally get their chance when the Irishman headlines UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

While Chandler poses an interesting challenge to the former two-weight world champion, Conor is considered by many to be the favorite for this contest. Either way, though, we all know this is going to be a blockbuster event for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In recent weeks, we’ve slowly but surely been seeing more footage of McGregor come out as part of his training camp. In his latest release, we got the chance to witness him in the midst of some sparring.