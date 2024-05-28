Darren Till aiming for Jake Paul fight with KO win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

By Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has explained his boxing plan if he can knock out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Darren Till

On July 20, Darren Till will go head to head with the aforementioned Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It’ll be a six-round 190 pound fight, with ‘The Gorilla’ hoping to make an impact in the world of boxing. Of course, while this bout is important to him, it isn’t the end goal.

RELATED: Darren Till vows to end influencer boxing after facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: “I’m going to knock every single one of them out”

As part of the card, Jake Paul will go head to head with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson in the main event. As is the case for so many fighters, it seems as if Till is interested in locking horns with ‘The Problem Child’.

In a recent interview, Darren went into detail on his plans.

Till wants Paul

“When I do win, when I knock Chavez Jr. out, I’m going to get on the mic or whatever, watch Jake’s fight, and I’ll be right there in the mix,” Till said. “I’m going to hold him to that fight now. F*ck him fighting Tommy (Fury), f*ck him fighting anyone else, all this McGregor – I’m the same size as him, so let’s see. Most probably (jumping into the ring) after the winner with a pint, just jumping in. I probably will do that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

We all know that Darren Till is a heavy hitter when he wants to be. Of course, in the boxing ring, things are a bit different to how they are in the Octagon.

What do you expect to happen when Darren Till steps into the ring? Do you believe he will eventually take on Jake Paul? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Boxing News Darren Till Jake Paul Julio Cesar Chavez

