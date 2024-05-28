Darren Till aiming for Jake Paul fight with KO win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has explained his boxing plan if he can knock out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

On July 20, Darren Till will go head to head with the aforementioned Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It’ll be a six-round 190 pound fight, with ‘The Gorilla’ hoping to make an impact in the world of boxing. Of course, while this bout is important to him, it isn’t the end goal.

As part of the card, Jake Paul will go head to head with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson in the main event. As is the case for so many fighters, it seems as if Till is interested in locking horns with ‘The Problem Child’.

In a recent interview, Darren went into detail on his plans.