Aljamain Sterling accepts fight with the ‘UFC’s most boring’ fighter: “So I can get my title shot”

UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling has accepted a fight with who he deems to be the UFC’s most boring fighter.

As we know, Aljamain Sterling is now a full-time member of the featherweight division. He made the move up from bantamweight, where he won a title, and got off to a winning start at 145 pounds by defeating Calvin Kattar.

Now, he has his eyes set on the gold once again – which is hardly surprising given his mentality as a competitor. There’s been some discussion around the idea of him battling it out with Movsar Evloev, another man who believes he’s done enough to earn a crack at the crown.

In a recent exchange on social media, both men made it clear that they want to square off with one another.