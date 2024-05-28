Aljamain Sterling accepts fight with the ‘UFC’s most boring’ fighter: “So I can get my title shot”
UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling has accepted a fight with who he deems to be the UFC’s most boring fighter.
As we know, Aljamain Sterling is now a full-time member of the featherweight division. He made the move up from bantamweight, where he won a title, and got off to a winning start at 145 pounds by defeating Calvin Kattar.
Now, he has his eyes set on the gold once again – which is hardly surprising given his mentality as a competitor. There’s been some discussion around the idea of him battling it out with Movsar Evloev, another man who believes he’s done enough to earn a crack at the crown.
In a recent exchange on social media, both men made it clear that they want to square off with one another.
Don’t worry. Sign the contract when it comes in so I can get my title shot. https://t.co/jftD90JQDT pic.twitter.com/MocTxhHXEh
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 25, 2024
Sterling vs Evloev?
Evloev: “It wasn’t a good idea to come to my division @funkmasterMMA”
Sterling: “Don’t worry. Sign the contract when it comes in so I can get my title shot.”
Aljamain then posted a poster saying “WANTED: UFC’s most boring fighter” alongside his message.
There are plenty of reasons to think this is the direction the promotion will go in. Firstly, it makes all the sense in the world. Secondly, it seems like champion Ilia Topuria will be busy with either Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway in his next outing.
Sterling and Evloev are both more than good enough to make waves in the title picture but right now, things are looking pretty crowded at 145 pounds.
Do you believe that Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev should be the next fight at featherweight? If so, who do you think is likely to come out as the winner? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
