Sean O’Malley says he’s taking an extended break after UFC 306: “No one is next”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will follow Israel Adesanya’s lead by taking a long break from competition following his recent defeat.

O’Malley lost to Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 306 last Saturday in Las Vegas. The defeat ended O’Malley’s bantamweight title reign as Dvalishvili outpointed him from start to finish.

O’Malley’s loss was his first since a TKO defeat to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. Entering UFC 306, O’Malley was unbeaten through his previous seven fights.

O’Malley’s high activity might’ve caught up with him at UFC 306. After losing the bantamweight title to Dvalishvili, and without championship obligations, he plans to take advantage of indefinite time off.