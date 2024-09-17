Sean O’Malley says he’s taking an extended break after UFC 306: “No one is next”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will follow Israel Adesanya’s lead by taking a long break from competition following his recent defeat.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley lost to Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 306 last Saturday in Las Vegas. The defeat ended O’Malley’s bantamweight title reign as Dvalishvili outpointed him from start to finish.

O’Malley’s loss was his first since a TKO defeat to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. Entering UFC 306, O’Malley was unbeaten through his previous seven fights.

O’Malley’s high activity might’ve caught up with him at UFC 306. After losing the bantamweight title to Dvalishvili, and without championship obligations, he plans to take advantage of indefinite time off.

Sean O’Malley will take a long break to “Heal up from injuries”

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley hinted a long break from fighting is underway.

“It’s going to feel good to take a legit break to get fully healthy,” O’Malley said. “It’s going to be nice to take a legit, full-on break without something next. Right after the Aljo fight, I knew I had the Chito fight. Right after the Chito fight, I had the Merab fight. Now after this fight, I don’t have anything. Nothing’s scheduled, no one’s next…

“I need to get healthy, and that’s it,” O’Malley continued. “I’m going to actually heal up from injuries and then take my time, and come back.”

It’s uncertain, as of this writing, what injuries O’Malley is referring to. He entered his UFC 292 title win over Aljamain Sterling with a rib injury but finished Sterling by TKO in the second round.

O’Malley is inarguably one of the UFC’s biggest stars after tallying numerous highlight finishes inside the Octagon. In the meantime, Dvalishvili will likely face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense.

As he prepares for his indefinite break, O’Malley will refocus on his health and look to come back with a vengeance in 2025.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

VIDEO | Georgian fans go berserk as Merab Dvalishvili wins a UFC title

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024
Terence Crawford, Kendrick Lamar
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford comments on "Intentional" Kendrick Lamar mix-up during UFC 306 broadcast

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford was mistaken for Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar while cage-side at UFC 306 last weekend.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov responds after Merab Dvalishvili title potential title shot: "When Merab's friend..."

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov believes he’s still next in line for UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises 'awesome champion' Alex Pereria after meeting at Noche UFC: "He was so humble"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

UFC heavyweight Jon Jones has nothing but respect for fellow champion Alex Pereira.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski open to interim title fight against Diego Lopes for UFC return: "You never know"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he could face Diego Lopes next.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight announcement: "Give me my undisputed title"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024
Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso issues social media statement after UFC 306 title loss

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is already thinking about her shot at redemption after falling short at UFC 306.

Tim Welch, Merab Dvalishvili, Herb Dean
UFC

Coach Tim Welch shares what he said to Merab Dvalishvili in opening seconds of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch, has revealed what he told Merab Dvalishvili in the opening seconds of UFC 306 that forced referee Herb Dean to scold him.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals UFC 309 is "going to be the last time" he fights

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

Jon Jones says he will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time at UFC 309.

Dricus du Plessis, Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis rages at Alex Pereira for calling him a "scared clown" over fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Tensions are intensifying between UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Alex Pereira ahead of a potential high-stakes super fight.