Sean O’Malley says he’s taking an extended break after UFC 306: “No one is next”
Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will follow Israel Adesanya’s lead by taking a long break from competition following his recent defeat.
O’Malley lost to Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 306 last Saturday in Las Vegas. The defeat ended O’Malley’s bantamweight title reign as Dvalishvili outpointed him from start to finish.
O’Malley’s loss was his first since a TKO defeat to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. Entering UFC 306, O’Malley was unbeaten through his previous seven fights.
O’Malley’s high activity might’ve caught up with him at UFC 306. After losing the bantamweight title to Dvalishvili, and without championship obligations, he plans to take advantage of indefinite time off.
Sean O’Malley will take a long break to “Heal up from injuries”
During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley hinted a long break from fighting is underway.
“It’s going to feel good to take a legit break to get fully healthy,” O’Malley said. “It’s going to be nice to take a legit, full-on break without something next. Right after the Aljo fight, I knew I had the Chito fight. Right after the Chito fight, I had the Merab fight. Now after this fight, I don’t have anything. Nothing’s scheduled, no one’s next…
“I need to get healthy, and that’s it,” O’Malley continued. “I’m going to actually heal up from injuries and then take my time, and come back.”
It’s uncertain, as of this writing, what injuries O’Malley is referring to. He entered his UFC 292 title win over Aljamain Sterling with a rib injury but finished Sterling by TKO in the second round.
O’Malley is inarguably one of the UFC’s biggest stars after tallying numerous highlight finishes inside the Octagon. In the meantime, Dvalishvili will likely face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense.
As he prepares for his indefinite break, O’Malley will refocus on his health and look to come back with a vengeance in 2025.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Sean O'Malley UFC