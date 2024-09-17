Panpayak returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 83 against Silviu Vitez 

One of Thailand’s most celebrated Muay Thai warriors — Panpayak Jitmuangnon — makes his much-awaited comeback at ONE Friday Fights 83 on October 18.

Fans across Asia and beyond can witness his return live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In this pivotal flyweight Muay Thai matchup, “The Angel Warrior” squares off against Romania’s Silviu Vitez.

Panpayak, a former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion, brings his exceptional skills back to the ring.

The 28-year-old has a 4-2 record in ONE Championship. His only defeats came against current two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

His last appearance was a tightly contested split-decision loss to Superlek in December 2022. The intense duel pushed “The Kicking Machine” to his limits.

With over a year away from competition, Panpayak wants to reignite his path toward 26 pounds of gold and demonstrate why he is one of the best in the sport today.

But the resumption of his remarkable run comes with significant challenges.