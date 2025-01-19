UFC 311 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Umar Nurmagomedov (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 311 results, including the co-main event title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘The Machine’ captured the promotion‘s 135lbs title this past September at UFC 306, when he defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) will enter his first career title fight sporting a perfect professional record. ‘Young Eagle’ most recently competed this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over perennial contender Cory Sandhagen.

Round one of the UFC 311 co-main event begins and Umar Nurmagomedov quickly takes the center of the cage. Merab Dvalishvili misses with both a jab and then a low kick. Umar with a high kick that misses. Both men are very tentative to start. Nurmagomedov with a nice combination. Dvalishvili replies with a crisp right hand. Another good right hand from ‘The Machine’. Umar with a question mark kick that partially connects. Merab Dvalishvili closes the distance and lands a right. He shoots for a takedown, but Umar Nurmagomedov defends with relative ease. ‘Young Eagle’ with a low kick. He shoots for a single leg. Merab defends. Umar with a flying knee that fails to connect flush. Dvalishvili with a big right that just misses the mark. Umar with a kick to the body. He shoots for a takedown. Merab defends and lands a knee in the clinch. A good right hand on the break from the champ. Nurmagomedov with a left to the body. Both men miss with right hands. Umar throws another that lands flush. He tries a body kick but it misses. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 311 co-main event begins and Merab Dvalishvili lands a nice right hand. Umar Nurmagomedov counters with a left hand and then a hard kick to the body. He lands a big 1-2 as Merab attempts to close the distance. ‘The Machine’ continues to press. He shoots for a takedown, but Umar defends with ease. Merab with a takedown attempt. Nurmagomedov defends and then scrambles and lands a takedown of his own. He immediately moves to the back and locks in one hook. Merab Dvalishvili scrambles up to his feet. Umar Nurmagomedov hits him with a body kick as he does. Dvalishvili with forward pressure. Umar tags him with a knee and then a right hand. ‘Young Eagle’ with a takedown attempt. Merab shrugs him off. A big body shot and then a right hand from the champ. He shoots in for a takedown. Umar defends but eats a pair of knees. The fighters break and Nurmagomedov lands a right hand. A good body kick from the challenger. Merab Dvalishvili comes forward with a flurry. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third round of the UFC 311 co-main event begins and Merab Dvalishvili shoots in and looks for a single leg. He gets it but Umar lands a right hand that forces him to back off. Nurmagomedov with a crisp left jab. He seems very composed in his first ever title fight. Dvalishvili with a nice right hand. Umar Nurmagomedov answers with a body kick. Merab shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. A clash of heads stuns the challenger. He is still on his feet but that appeared to do some damage. ‘Young Eagle’ with a solid low kick. Merab Dvalishvili with a good right hand and then a jab. Both men with good shots in the pocket. Umar shoots but the takedown is not there. Merab forces the clinch and throws Umar to the ground. The challenger shoots right back to his feet. Merab Dvalishvili with a takedown. However, Umar Nurmagomedov pops right back up and presses ‘The Machine’ into the cage. The fighters break and Umar partially connects with a high kick. Merab rushes in. Umar drags him down. The champ pops right back up but Umar has his back. The horns sounds to end round three.

Round four begins and Merab Dvalishvili is immediately in on a takedown attempt. Umar Nurmagomedov defends and lands a counter left. Another shot from Merab and this time he gets it. ‘Young Eagle’ is right back to his feet. Merab shoots again. This time he can’t secure the takedown. Nurmagomedov appears to be slowing down. Merab with a right. Umar with a low kick. The champ with a good right and then a left. He shoots for a takedown but Umar defends. The challenger with a nice right-hand counter. A good right from ‘The Machine’. Umar shoots but can’t secure the takedown. He is definitely slowing down now. Merab’s pace is insane. He lands a body shot and then a pair of left hooks. The fighters clinch and then break. A nice right hand from Merab. Umar looks extremely tired now. Merab Dvalishvili shoots for a takedown and gets it. 30 seconds remain in the round. Merab continues to chip away at the challenger. We go to round five.

The fifth and final round begins and Umar is going to need to find a second wind here. He looks visibly tired. ‘Young Eagle’ with a good left to start, though. Merab Dvalishvili misses with a wild right hand. He shoots in for a takedown, but it is not there. Umar with a jab and then another. Merab attempts another takedown. It is stuffed. He attempts another, but no dice. ‘The Machine’ with a right hand. Umar Nurmagomedov answers with a left. Merab dives for a takedown. ‘Young Eagle’ defends but he’s still pressed up against the cage. Umar with a body kick. He shoots for a takedown but the champ sprawls and defends. Good punches from both men in the pocket. Umar with a nice body kick and then a jab. Dvalishvili misses with a right. He shoots for a takedown, but somehow Umar keeps the fight standing. Another shots from the champ fails. Umar with a body kick and then a jab. Another shot from Merab Dvalishvili. Umar stuffs it and lands a left. A big counter right from ‘The Machine’. He throws Umar to the ground. The challenger is back up but Merab drags him right back down. The horn sounds and it is likely And Still!

Official UFC 311 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his victory over Nurmagomedov this evening in California?