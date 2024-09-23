Newly minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili reveals he was working a full time construction job until 2020

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made a surprising revelation regarding his former career outside the cage.

Merab Dvalishvili is the new king at 135 pounds. Earlier this month at Noche UFC, he defeated Sean O’Malley to become the new champion – and he did so in emphatic fashion. It marks the end of a long journey for the Georgian superstar that saw him scratch and claw to make his way to the top of the mountain.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman encourages newly minuted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s challenge

Along the way, he was forced to work other jobs alongside what he was doing in mixed martial arts. As it turns out, though, it was only when the COVID-19 pandemic hit that he was able to really start focusing on the sport full time.