Conor McGregor dismisses the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: “Of course he can come back”

UFC star Conor McGregor has dismissed the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire after his loss to Daniel Dubois.

This past weekend, Anthony Joshua battled Daniel Dubois in front of more than 96,000 fans at Wembley. The belief was that with a win, Joshua would vault himself back into undisputed championship contention. Alas, it didn’t quite play out that way, and that’s us putting it lightly.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua shuts down retirement talks following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: “We’re gonna run away?”

Dubois put a beating on Joshua from the very first round, dropping him on several occasions. Then, just when it seemed as if the tide may be turning in the favor of AJ, Dubois landed a nasty right hand that put his veteran opponent out once and for all.

Conor McGregor, who was in attendance at Wembley Stadium, had the following to say on talks of Joshua possibly retiring.