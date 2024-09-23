Conor McGregor dismisses the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: “Of course he can come back”

By Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has dismissed the idea that Anthony Joshua should retire after his loss to Daniel Dubois.

Anthony Joshua

This past weekend, Anthony Joshua battled Daniel Dubois in front of more than 96,000 fans at Wembley. The belief was that with a win, Joshua would vault himself back into undisputed championship contention. Alas, it didn’t quite play out that way, and that’s us putting it lightly.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua shuts down retirement talks following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: “We’re gonna run away?”

Dubois put a beating on Joshua from the very first round, dropping him on several occasions. Then, just when it seemed as if the tide may be turning in the favor of AJ, Dubois landed a nasty right hand that put his veteran opponent out once and for all.

Conor McGregor, who was in attendance at Wembley Stadium, had the following to say on talks of Joshua possibly retiring.

McGregor backs Joshua

“AJ is number one,” he declared in a ringside interview with The Stomping Ground. “This is his eighth stadium show. He’s a legend forever. For sure there is [a way back for Joshua]. He had him, he smacked him back, he stood his ground but then went forward and got clocked. It’s only boxing. You get clocked, you catch someone. Of course he can come back. For sure.”

“Daniel Dubois had no pressure on his shoulders coming in here,” McGregor said of Joshua’s opponent. “Very calm, very composed. And it showed. He came out to go after it from the first bell.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe that Anthony Joshua should consider retiring from professional boxing? If not, who should he fight next, and will it take place before Conor McGregor’s rumored return to mixed martial arts? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Conor McGregor Daniel Dubois

