Merab Dvalishvili warns of injury concerns ahead of UFC 311 fight

Dvalishvili discusses injury concerns

“I’m good now, I will post the injury or whatever after the fight, but before, I don’t want to show and panic people. You know, the injury was serious, like, not a joke.

“Because I take a fight on six weeks’ notice I was training hard and I get a lot of pain banged up and I was dealing with some other injuries too, but thank God now I’m OK and ready to go.”

“I was ready to fight and come back after five or six months, like every champion does,” he continued. “They even take more time. But when I said I was going to fight February or March, Umar started complaining and blaming me and disrespecting me.

“When I said fight February or March, he said February fight was in Australia and March was Ramadan. I had no idea because last year, Ramadan was in May. It’s not my problem also – I’m a champion.

“So Umar wanted to fight January, and UFC asked me. Then I went to UFC and I said, OK, I will step up. I love UFC so no problem.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow