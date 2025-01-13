UFC legends Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya train together

January 13, 2025

UFC icons Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya trained together recently, for what seems to be the first time ever.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya

As we know, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are two of the greatest middleweights of all time. Some may view that as an overstatement, but it really isn’t. Whittaker is a former champion and has been able to run through many of the other top middleweights of his generation. Adesanya, meanwhile, is one of the best champions of his era, and is a two-time title holder at 185 pounds.

The two men have met twice before in their professional mixed martial arts careers. On both occasions, Adesanya came out on top. The first was a knockout win, whereas the second came via decision. They haven’t interacted a whole lot outside of those meetings, but as it turns out, they’re starting to form something of a friendship – or, at least, a mutual respect.

In a ‘break the internet’ kind of moment for MMA, Adesanya revealed recently that he has been training with Whittaker ahead of his collision with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya makes a new friend

“New year, new friends [smiley emoji]”

This, quite obviously, is a smart move by Israel Adesanya. He’s already defeated Robert Whittaker twice, and now, he’s enlisting his help in camp. Many expect to see Israel overcome Imavov when the two meet, but it certainly can’t hurt to mix things up. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a great partnership for both individuals.

Do you believe we will ever see Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya for a third time? What is your favorite moment from their epic rivalry? Will either become a world champion again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

