Merab Dvalishvili shares gratitude for Dana White ahead of UFC 311: ‘He defended me’

By Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili believes he has a strong business relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili has been pushing himself as a company man as of late. White had previously expressed his gripes with the Georgian champion. The UFC boss wasn’t happy with Dvalishvili revealing he suffered a cut during sparring ahead of his UFC 306 title fight against Sean O’Malley.

White seemingly cooled off on his frustration after Dvalishvili poked fun at the situation by cutting his own stitches.

RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI TIPPED TO BECOME BANTAMWEIGHT GOAT BY COACH

Merab Dvalishvili Says Dana White Defended Him

During an interview with Mike Heck of MMAFighting.com, Merab Dvalishvili expressed gratitude to Dana White for sticking up for him when some fans believed he was afraid of fighting Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

“He defended me,” Dvalishvili told MMA Fighting. “Before the media always ask him like weird question about me, ‘How about Merab? [What] about him doing this?’ Why is media asking? They only do because Dana [can] answer in like a bad way, and that’s what he was doing. But this time, he defended me. The media again, ‘Merab is scared of Umar.’ Bro, Dana knows that I’m not scared. I always say yes every time they mention his name, I say yes, and Dana [says it’s] true.

“Yeah, so Umar’s friend tried to [provoke] me and then do something bad for me, and make me look bad. I’m a professional fighter. I love people. Usually when I walk through the crowd, I give everybody love, support, and I’m happy, you know. But this guy, he was recording me like this [with his phone out]I thought he was a friend and he was talking to me, and I go close to him. I was smiling. He was talking in Russian language and I know the bad words. We all know all the bad words, and then I wanted to fight the guy, but security jumped in. This guy provoked me.”

Dvalishvili claims he stepped up for the UFC when the promotion needed him for a January co-main event. He will be putting the UFC Bantamweight Championship at stake against Nurmagomedov on January 18th.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC fans accuse Alaska Airlines of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025
Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Mackenzie Dern focused on improving, not title shot following UFC Vegas 101 submission win over Amanda Ribas

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Mackenzie Dern knows her hopes of fighting for UFC gold won’t happen unless she puts together an impressive streak.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Bonus Report: Mackenzie Dern one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, and four fighters ended up taking home performances bonuses.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Pros react, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

Pros react after Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in rematch at UFC Vegas 101

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern stops Amanda Ribas (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio TKO's Carlston Harris (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025
Roman Kopylov, UFC Vegas 101, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov TKO's Chris Curtis (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.

UFC Vegas 101, Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Results, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101: 'Dern vs. Ribas 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has said he would prefer a championship to money at this point in his mixed martial arts career.

Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.