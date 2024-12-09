Merab Dvalishvili reveals story behind fan scuffle at UFC 310

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed his side of the story behind a scuffle he had with a fan at UFC 310.

Last weekend at UFC 310, Merab Dvalishvili was in the corner of Aljamain Sterling for his fight against Movsar Evloev. While it was a close and competitive affair, Sterling ultimately came up on the wrong end of a decision defeat. However, that wasn’t the end of the story for Merab that evening.

Instead, as he was walking to the back with Aljamain, he wound up getting into a physical and verbal altercation with a fan who appeared to grab his arm. The bantamweight king was clearly infuriated by this and had to be held back in order to prevent things from going further.

Now, Dvalishvili has taken to social media in order to reveal his side of what went down after intense media speculation.