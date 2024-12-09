Merab Dvalishvili reveals story behind fan scuffle at UFC 310

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed his side of the story behind a scuffle he had with a fan at UFC 310.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

Last weekend at UFC 310, Merab Dvalishvili was in the corner of Aljamain Sterling for his fight against Movsar Evloev. While it was a close and competitive affair, Sterling ultimately came up on the wrong end of a decision defeat. However, that wasn’t the end of the story for Merab that evening.

RELATED: Video | Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss to Movsar Evloev

Instead, as he was walking to the back with Aljamain, he wound up getting into a physical and verbal altercation with a fan who appeared to grab his arm. The bantamweight king was clearly infuriated by this and had to be held back in order to prevent things from going further.

Now, Dvalishvili has taken to social media in order to reveal his side of what went down after intense media speculation.

Dvalishvili explains fan altercation

“More lies, disrespect, and deliberate provocations from Umar’s team. Here’s the real story.”

The video he posted went on to suggest that the person in question who provoked him was a friend of Umar Nurmagomedov. He was said to be insulting Dvalishvili, with Nurmagomedov going on to post pictures on social media of him with this supposed friend of his.

Now, the focus for the Georgian star is on UFC 311. At that event next month, he will defend his belt against Umar Nurmagomedov in what promises to be an intense and exciting affair.

What do you believe is going to happen when Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov collide with the UFC title on the line in January? What did you make of this incident? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

