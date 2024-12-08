Video | Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss to Movsar Evloev

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss at UFC 310.

Merab Dvalishvili

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Merab Dvalishvili, it’s that he’s a pretty passionate guy. Whether it be himself or his teammates, he wears his heart on his sleeve. Sometimes, that takes him all the way to a world championship. In other instances, though, that leaves him on the verge of creating a real problem for himself.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev

Last night at UFC 310, Dvalishvili was in the corner of Aljamain Sterling for his featherweight collision against Movsar Evloev. In the end, following a really competitive encounter, it was Evloev who managed to get his hand raised.

For Dvalishvili, though, his night had seemingly just begun, as he wound up getting involved in a scuffle with a fan in the crowd.

Dvalishvili’s frustrations

This isn’t the first time that something like this has happened, either. When Merab hears something he doesn’t like in the crowd, he doesn’t opt to shy away from it. Of course, he’s a professionally trained fighter, so you’d have to think his coaches, friends and family will try and dissuade him from engaging with members of the general public.

Either way, he has bigger things to worry about in the weeks that lie ahead. At UFC 311 next month, he will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Umar Nurmagomedov. As the countdown to fight night continues, it certainly feels as if the tension is ramping up – and something tells us Merab wouldn’t have it any other way.

What do you make of Merab Dvalishvili once again getting involved in an altercation with a fan? How do you expect him to fare when he defends his strap against Umar Nurmagomedov next month? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

