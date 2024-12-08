Video | Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss to Movsar Evloev

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss at UFC 310.

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Merab Dvalishvili, it’s that he’s a pretty passionate guy. Whether it be himself or his teammates, he wears his heart on his sleeve. Sometimes, that takes him all the way to a world championship. In other instances, though, that leaves him on the verge of creating a real problem for himself.

Last night at UFC 310, Dvalishvili was in the corner of Aljamain Sterling for his featherweight collision against Movsar Evloev. In the end, following a really competitive encounter, it was Evloev who managed to get his hand raised.

For Dvalishvili, though, his night had seemingly just begun, as he wound up getting involved in a scuffle with a fan in the crowd.