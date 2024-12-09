Kai Asakura breaks silence after debut defeat at UFC 310

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

UFC newcomer Kai Asakura has broken his silence following his defeat to Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 310.

Kai Asakura

Last weekend, Kai Asakura challenged Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight championship. For as long as the fight lasted, it was a competitive, intriguing affair with Asakura using his speed and dynamic striking to cause the Brazilian problems at times.

However, when the dust settled, it was Pantoja who had his hand raised after securing a nice submission victory. He went on to say there are “levels” in elite mixed martial arts, with many agreeing that Kai wasn’t quite ready for this step up in competition.

In a post of his own on social media, Asakura had the following to say on how it all played out.

Asakura releases statement on UFC 310 loss

“Thank you so much for all your support, I’m sorry I couldn’t repay you with results,” Asakura said.

“He was a great champion and I was still weak. I didn’t reach it this time, but I’ll definitely climb up and become the champion. I’ve always done that, and I’ll keep doing it until I achieve it. I’ll come back stronger.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

For Kai Asakura, it certainly feels like he still has room to grow and potentially challenge for the championship again at some point down the line. For now, though, we’ll have to wait and see how he fares against some of the other top flyweight contenders.

What do you believe should be next for Kai Asakura? Can you see him getting back to another title shot and if so, how long will it take for him to get there? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

