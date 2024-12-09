Kai Asakura breaks silence after debut defeat at UFC 310

UFC newcomer Kai Asakura has broken his silence following his defeat to Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 310.

Last weekend, Kai Asakura challenged Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight championship. For as long as the fight lasted, it was a competitive, intriguing affair with Asakura using his speed and dynamic striking to cause the Brazilian problems at times.

However, when the dust settled, it was Pantoja who had his hand raised after securing a nice submission victory. He went on to say there are “levels” in elite mixed martial arts, with many agreeing that Kai wasn’t quite ready for this step up in competition.

In a post of his own on social media, Asakura had the following to say on how it all played out.