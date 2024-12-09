Alex Pereira gives his prediction for possible Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2024

Alex Pereira has expressed his thoughts on the heavily rumored title unification between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira

For Alex Pereira, things are looking pretty great right now. He is the UFC light heavyweight champion, he’s already defended his belt three times, and he has a plethora of options regarding his next fight. Of course, the most likely next step for him seems to be defending against Magomed Ankalaev.

At the same time, there’s also a possible route forward for him at heavyweight. He’s won two belts in the UFC and if he goes up and makes a push for heavyweight, he could become the first fighter in UFC history to win three world titles in three different weight classes.

With that in mind, it’s interesting to hear his view on how a possible unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall would go.

Pereira’s Jones vs Aspinall prediction

“I think Jon Jones has a lot of experience on his side,” he said.

“Some people say, ‘Aspinall this, Aspinall that’ but it comes down to experience. Jon Jones is a seasoned guy, he’s been there, so I think he wins.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Of course, while Jones may have all of the necessary experience, Tom Aspinall is a completely different kind of heavyweight. He seems to serve as a real evolution of what we’ve previously seen in years gone by and as we look ahead to the future, it’s hard not to see how he gets even better with age.

How do you believe Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall would play out if it happens? Will Alex Pereira get the chance to fight the winner? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

