Alex Pereira gives his prediction for possible Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Alex Pereira has expressed his thoughts on the heavily rumored title unification between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

For Alex Pereira, things are looking pretty great right now. He is the UFC light heavyweight champion, he’s already defended his belt three times, and he has a plethora of options regarding his next fight. Of course, the most likely next step for him seems to be defending against Magomed Ankalaev.

At the same time, there’s also a possible route forward for him at heavyweight. He’s won two belts in the UFC and if he goes up and makes a push for heavyweight, he could become the first fighter in UFC history to win three world titles in three different weight classes.

With that in mind, it’s interesting to hear his view on how a possible unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall would go.