Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev trade barbs over potential rematch following Aljamain Sterling’s withdrawal

Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes spar over potential UFC 307 fight

In a recent tweet, Evloev invited Lopes to fill in for the injured Sterling.

@Diegolopesmma hey if you wanna defend your honor you have 2.5 weeks to try and get this loss off your record — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) September 18, 2024

“[Diego Lopes] Hey if you wanna defend your honor you have 2.5 weeks to try and get this loss off your record,” Evloev tweeted Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for Lopes to issue a fiery retort.

You had your chance a few months ago when I called you to fight!! Now you sit back and watch as the bus leaves you waiting. https://t.co/JMnQfNOUp4 — Diego Lopes 🇧🇷🇲🇽 (@Diegolopesmma) September 18, 2024

“You had your chance a few months ago when I called you to fight!!” Lopes replied. “Now you sit back and watch as the bus leaves you waiting.”

Hey Dan Ige almost beat you couple of months ago too why you are lying saying you called me out? Next time I see you maybe I give you a proper haircut because your barber is very cheap https://t.co/Boa99iafD2 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) September 18, 2024

“Hey Dan Ige almost beat you couple of months ago too why you are lying saying you called me out?” Evloev answered Lopes. “Next time I see you maybe I give you a proper haircut because your barber is very cheap.”

Lopes concluded the interactions by mocking Evloev’s fights since they clashed in the Octagon.

Brother, since my first victory in the UFC, I called you to fight. You could make excuses, that you were above me in the rankings. Since our fight, I have 5 victories. While you have only fought once. You were lower in the rankings. Not to mention that you have not finished… https://t.co/Q1txZl6STm — Diego Lopes 🇧🇷🇲🇽 (@Diegolopesmma) September 18, 2024

“Brother, since your first victory in the UFC, I called you to fight,” Lopes replied. “You could make excuses, that you were above me in the rankings. Since our fight, I have 5 victories. While you have only fought once. You were lower in the rankings. Not to mention that you have not finished anyone.”

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Evloev will remain on the UFC 307 card, and Lopes seems disinterested in assisting his former rival as a short-notice replacement.