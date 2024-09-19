Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev trade barbs over potential rematch following Aljamain Sterling’s withdrawal

By Curtis Calhoun - September 18, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes shut down Movsar Evloev’s calls for a short-notice rematch after Aljamain Sterling’s withdrawal from UFC 307.

Diego Lopes, Movsar Evloev

Evloev and Sterling were scheduled to feature on the UFC 307 main card next month before Sterling announced his withdrawal due to injury. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t named a potential replacement opponent for Evloev.

Sterling wants Evloev to wait for him to fully recover for them to clash in a potential No. 1 contender fight. It’s uncertain how long Sterling will be on the sidelines.

In the meantime, Evloev is taking it upon himself to seek out a new opponent for UFC 307. Lopes, who he defeated at UFC 288, was his first choice.

Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes spar over potential UFC 307 fight

In a recent tweet, Evloev invited Lopes to fill in for the injured Sterling.

“[Diego Lopes] Hey if you wanna defend your honor you have 2.5 weeks to try and get this loss off your record,” Evloev tweeted Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for Lopes to issue a fiery retort.

“You had your chance a few months ago when I called you to fight!!” Lopes replied. “Now you sit back and watch as the bus leaves you waiting.”

“Hey Dan Ige almost beat you couple of months ago too why you are lying saying you called me out?” Evloev answered Lopes. “Next time I see you maybe I give you a proper haircut because your barber is very cheap.”

Lopes concluded the interactions by mocking Evloev’s fights since they clashed in the Octagon.

“Brother, since your first victory in the UFC, I called you to fight,” Lopes replied. “You could make excuses, that you were above me in the rankings. Since our fight, I have 5 victories. While you have only fought once. You were lower in the rankings. Not to mention that you have not finished anyone.”

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Evloev will remain on the UFC 307 card, and Lopes seems disinterested in assisting his former rival as a short-notice replacement.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

