Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday

By Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. forecasts a short-lived career in the Octagon if everything falls into place as he wants.

Raul Rosas Jr.

Rosas faces former flyweight contender Aoriqileng to kick off UFC 306 this Saturday in Las Vegas. He returns to the Octagon after finishing Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville in June.

Rosas, who became the UFC’s youngest-ever signee in 2022 (18), has huge ambitions for his combat sports career. He’s already accomplished a lot at a young stage in life, but he envisions eventually proving himself as a dominant UFC champion.

Rosas has a ways to go to earn a UFC bantamweight title shot, but he’s already planning on breaking Jon Jones’s record for the youngest promotional champion. After earning the belt, he doesn’t plan on sticking around well before he potentially reaches his physical prime.

Raul Rosas Jr. sees himself retiring at 25 after winning the UFC belt

In a recent interview with ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto, Rosas gave a surprising answer when asked about how he sees his fighting future playing out.

“I just want to accomplish my dreams. Which is becoming the youngest UFC champion, have the belt, defend the belt a few times, and then probably retire,” Rosas said. “Hopefully by 25 years old, my career is all said and done, and I’m able to enjoy time with my family and whatever I decide to do.”

Rosas elaborated on where he believes he is on that goal path.

“I feel like I’m right on track. Right now, this is my opportunity this Saturday, it’s going to put me in a very good spot with four wins in the UFC,” Rosas said. “Four finishes. So I’m focused on that right now and whatever comes next, I’m going to be ready.”

Rosas has bounced back nicely since his first career loss at UFC 287 last year. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum is on the right track to making noise in the bantamweight Top 15.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

