Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. forecasts a short-lived career in the Octagon if everything falls into place as he wants.

Rosas faces former flyweight contender Aoriqileng to kick off UFC 306 this Saturday in Las Vegas. He returns to the Octagon after finishing Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville in June.

Rosas, who became the UFC’s youngest-ever signee in 2022 (18), has huge ambitions for his combat sports career. He’s already accomplished a lot at a young stage in life, but he envisions eventually proving himself as a dominant UFC champion.

Rosas has a ways to go to earn a UFC bantamweight title shot, but he’s already planning on breaking Jon Jones’s record for the youngest promotional champion. After earning the belt, he doesn’t plan on sticking around well before he potentially reaches his physical prime.