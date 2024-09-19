Sean O’Malley claims he won three rounds over Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

By Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is moving forward as if he got his hand raised against Merab Dvalishvili last weekend.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley lost to Dvalishvili by unanimous decision to lose the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 306. The elite striker struggled against Dvalishvili’s wrestling pace and pressure and failed to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Immediately after UFC 306, O’Malley seemed to take the loss in stride despite the toughest defeat of his career. But, he reversed course recently and feels he deserved the win on the judges’ scorecards.

Just hours after taking the high road and accepting defeat, O’Malley took to social media to express his grievances.

Sean O’Malley denies defeat just hours after accepting UFC 306 loss

In a recent space on X, O’Malley contested his UFC 306 defeat to Dvalishvili.

“The narrative around this fight was I got my ass whooped,” O’Malley said. “I won the first, third, and fifth rounds. And I challenge all you fucking little dorks that think that I got my ass kicked, to go rewatch that fight. I know it’s hard, non-biased, to re-watch it, whether you hate me or love me. Rewatch that fight, turn the commentary off, and tell me I didn’t win that fight!”

In a pair of recent tweets, O’Malley doubled down on his stance.

“And still!!! Undefeated!!!” O’Malley tweeted.

As of this writing, Dvalishvili hasn’t responded to O’Malley’s comments. He’s looking ahead to his first bantamweight title defense, likely against Umar Nurmagomedov.

O’Malley earned the title by defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. He defended the belt against Marlon Vera in March at UFC 299.

O’Malley will take an extended break and will have surgery on a torn labrum suffered ahead of UFC 306. A timeline for his return isn’t certain, as of this writing.

