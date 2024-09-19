Sean O’Malley claims he won three rounds over Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is moving forward as if he got his hand raised against Merab Dvalishvili last weekend.

O’Malley lost to Dvalishvili by unanimous decision to lose the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 306. The elite striker struggled against Dvalishvili’s wrestling pace and pressure and failed to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Immediately after UFC 306, O’Malley seemed to take the loss in stride despite the toughest defeat of his career. But, he reversed course recently and feels he deserved the win on the judges’ scorecards.

Just hours after taking the high road and accepting defeat, O’Malley took to social media to express his grievances.