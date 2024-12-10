Former UFC star backs Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 310 fan altercation: ‘Keep to your f*cking self, bro’

By Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2024

One former UFC star is on Merab Dvalishvili’s side when it comes to fan altercations.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili was in attendance for UFC 310 in support of Aljamain Sterling. After Sterling dropped a unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev, Dvalishvili got physical with a fan in the crowd. The bantamweight champion has since claimed the fan in question was a plant set up by Umar Nurmagomedov and his team.

Regardless of the situation, Matt Brown feels that fan was in the wrong.

Matt Brown Warns Fans to Lay Off MMA Fighters Following Merab Dvalishvili Incident

Back for his weekly spot on MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown made it clear that he sides with Merab Dvalishvili.

“I still say these fans, keep to your f*cking self, bro,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “You don’t f*ck with professional fighters. Most of us are martial artists that are respectful and stuff, but we’re also human beings and we’ll rip your f*cking throat out. Don’t f*ck with us. It’s stupid.

“You can’t grab a professional. Someone touches me, I’m f*cking them up.”

Brown knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of overzealous fans. Back in 2016, “The Immortal” entered enemy territory in Brazil for a showdown with Demian Maia. During his entrance, Brown was struck by fans several times. It got to the point where Brown retaliated and punched one of the fans back.

“When I fought Demian Maia in Brazil, one fan grabbed my hat,” Brown revealed. “That was the first one and then I got punched by one or two fans after and then one of them, I punched them back and I probably knocked them out.

“They pulled me away so fast I don’t know what happened, but I landed a clean shot on him and finished my way to the cage. On the way out to the cage. I socked him right in the f*cking face.”

UFC CEO Dana White has said that Dvalishvili is going to cost himself a substantial amount of money if he continues to get aggressive towards fans. Time will tell if Dvalishvili can avoid similar incident in the future.

