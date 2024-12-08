Dana White reacts after Merab Dvalishvili gets into another altercation with a fan at UFC 310: “He’s my mini Sean Strickland without the mouth”
Dana White has reacted to Merab Dvalishvili’s latest incident with a fan.
Dvalishvili was in attendance for UFC 310 in support of his teammate Aljamain Sterling. On the preliminary portion of the card, Sterling dropped a unanimous decision to Movsar Evloev in a competitive fight. Dvalishvili ended up getting physical with a fan in the stands, something that has become common for the reigning UFC bantamweight champion.
White has given his reaction to what transpired with Dvalishvili at UFC 310.
Dana White Speaks on Latest Merab Dvalishvili Incident
Dana White took questions from media members during the UFC 310 post-fight press conference and he was asked about Merab Dvalishvili once again getting into it with fans.
“Merab’s that guy,” White said. “This isn’t his first altercation.”
White insisted that the UFC crew did their best to avoid conflict, but some things are simply out of their control.
“We try to diffuse this stuff before it happens and tonight we had a good game plan,” White said. “I didn’t think he’d get into a fight walking out with Aljamain.”
As far as whether or not there’s a solution to the problem, White suggested that keeping Dvalishvili away from fight cards that he isn’t competing on might be the answer.
“He’s my mini Strickland without the mouth,” White said. “What do you do? Let him buy the pay-per-view, I guess. I mean, I don’t know. You can’t keep fighting with f*cking fans. You can do it, it’s gonna cost you a lot of money. Listen man, I say it all the time, we’re in the f*cking fight business.”
Dvalishvili will need to keep his attention on Umar Nurmagomedov. The two will face off in a bantamweight title fight on January 18th. The bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC 311.
