Clay Guida issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Chase Hooper: ‘We will be back’

By Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2024

Clay Guida has issued a statement on his UFC 310 loss to Chase Hooper, and he isn’t going anywhere.

Chase Hooper Clay Guida

Guida took on Hooper during the early UFC 310 prelims. “The Carpenter” was submitted in the first round via armbar. This is the first time in Guida’s pro MMA career where he’s dropped three fights in a row. During the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, Dana White admitted he’d like to see Guida retire.

The 63-fight veteran seemingly has other plans.

RELATED: CHASE HOOPER SAYS IT WAS AN “HONOR” TO FIGHT CLAY GUIDA AT UFC 310

Clay Guida Vows to Keep Fighting Following UFC 310

Taking to his Instagram page, Clay Guida heaped praise on Chase Hooper and thanked his supporters. He also showed no indication that he’s ready to hang up his gloves just yet.

“The kids got some skills!!! Congratulations to you and your camp @choop556. What a performance!!! You have a bright future young man!!! Thanks to everyone in the GUIDA MAFIA that came to Vegas to support us and the rest of the athletes!!! We truly have the best fans in the World!!! Huge thanks to my Coaches for preparing me, and to my Family and Friends for always being there! and believing in us!!! Thank You to our Family at @vaynersports for always going above and beyond to give your Athletes the Best service and most professional treatment!!! You’ve raised the bar and set the standard in MMA Sports Agencies!! Proud to represent the Team!!!

“We will be back!!!”

Guida hasn’t scored a win since late 2022. In his current three-fight skid, Guida has dropped bouts against Rafa Garcia, Joaquim Silva, and now Hooper. If Guida does indeed decide to keep fighting, one has to wonder if the UFC will give him another bout or if “The Carpenter” will be competing for another promotion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Clay Guida UFC

