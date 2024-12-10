Clay Guida issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Chase Hooper: ‘We will be back’

Clay Guida Vows to Keep Fighting Following UFC 310

Taking to his Instagram page, Clay Guida heaped praise on Chase Hooper and thanked his supporters. He also showed no indication that he’s ready to hang up his gloves just yet.

“The kids got some skills!!! Congratulations to you and your camp @choop556. What a performance!!! You have a bright future young man!!! Thanks to everyone in the GUIDA MAFIA that came to Vegas to support us and the rest of the athletes!!! We truly have the best fans in the World!!! Huge thanks to my Coaches for preparing me, and to my Family and Friends for always being there! and believing in us!!! Thank You to our Family at @vaynersports for always going above and beyond to give your Athletes the Best service and most professional treatment!!! You’ve raised the bar and set the standard in MMA Sports Agencies!! Proud to represent the Team!!!

“We will be back!!!”

Guida hasn’t scored a win since late 2022. In his current three-fight skid, Guida has dropped bouts against Rafa Garcia, Joaquim Silva, and now Hooper. If Guida does indeed decide to keep fighting, one has to wonder if the UFC will give him another bout or if “The Carpenter” will be competing for another promotion.