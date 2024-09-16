Merab Dvalishvili explains why he was “kissing” Sean O’Malley during their title fight at UFC 306

Merab Dvalishvili Explains UFC 306 Kiss Gate

During the UFC 306 post-fight presser, Merab Dvalishvili told reporters that the kissing gesture was a display of dominance (via MMAMania.com).

“I grab his neck and he has 10 seconds left,” Dvalishvili said of the moment. “I know he can wait and he’s not going to sleep or tap from this, and I wanted to make just a little fun of him, I don’t hate the guy, just make fun of him, but at same time, give him a little kiss to show that I’m dominant.”

The taunting nearly cost Dvalishvili, as he turned his back to O’Malley seconds before the opening frame ended. This allowed “Suga” to get a free shot in, although it wasn’t effective.

That wasn’t the only strange thing to occur in the opening frame. Dvalishvili told referee Herb Dean that O’Malley’s corner were shouting instructions pretending to be his cornermen. Dean ended up issuing a warning to O’Malley’s team later on.

While the UFC commentary team was initially confused over the matter, it had been explained by Aljamain Sterling and Dvalishvili for months prior to UFC 306. O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch, shouted instructions pretending to be Sterling’s corner before the “Funk Master” was knocked out by “Suga” last year.