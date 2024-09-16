Alexa Grasso issues social media statement after UFC 306 title loss

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is already thinking about her shot at redemption after falling short at UFC 306.

Grasso lost to Valentina Shevchenko by unanimous decision in the UFC 306 co-main event on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-fight unbeaten streak, including back-to-back title retains against Shevchenko in 2023.

Grasso, a naturally talented boxer, failed to find her rhythm with her striking against the well-rounded Shevchenko. While she was close several times to submitting Shevchenko on the canvas, Shevchenko controlled her easily from the top position.

Grasso has issued her first post-fight statement on her performance against Shevchenko and what’s next.