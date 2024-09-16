Alexa Grasso issues social media statement after UFC 306 title loss

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is already thinking about her shot at redemption after falling short at UFC 306.

Alexa Grasso

Grasso lost to Valentina Shevchenko by unanimous decision in the UFC 306 co-main event on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-fight unbeaten streak, including back-to-back title retains against Shevchenko in 2023.

Grasso, a naturally talented boxer, failed to find her rhythm with her striking against the well-rounded Shevchenko. While she was close several times to submitting Shevchenko on the canvas, Shevchenko controlled her easily from the top position.

Grasso has issued her first post-fight statement on her performance against Shevchenko and what’s next.

Alexa Grasso speaks after UFC 306 trilogy defeat

In a recent Instagram post, Grasso addressed her following after UFC 306.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexa Grasso (@alexa_grasso)

“I want to thank you for all your support,” Grasso posted. “It wasn’t the night I wanted. I’ll get back to training and I promise the next fight will be much better. I love you all.”

Grasso, 31, has plenty of time and opportunity to earn herself another UFC flyweight title shot. Shevchenko will likely face Manon Fiorot next, who weighed in as the backup fighter at UFC 306.

Entering UFC 306, Grasso fought to a split draw against Shevchenko at Noche UFC last year. She earned the UFC flyweight title by submitting Shevchenko at UFC 285.

Since making the full-time transition from strawweight to flyweight, Grasso has surged into one of the biggest female UFC stars. She’s earned wins over Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood, and Viviane Araújo at 125lbs.

Grasso will likely have to fight and beat another top flyweight to earn another shot at the belt. A fight against the Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas winner could make sense for the former titleholder.

Grasso and Shevchenko could potentially meet again before their careers conclude. In the meantime, both are preparing for new ventures in the flyweight division.

