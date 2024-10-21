Max Holloway laughs off challenge from Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 308

UFC star Max Holloway has laughed off a recent challenge made by Ilia Topuria ahead of their encounter at UFC 308.

This weekend, Max Holloway will challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship. Holloway is coming off the back of his incredible BMF title win at UFC 300, which saw him knock out Justin Gaethje.

For Topuria, this serves as the perfect opportunity for him to prove that he’s the real deal at 145 pounds. He’s more than capable of knocking out Holloway, and he even suggested recently that he wants to meet ‘Blessed’ in the middle and throw down. Of course, Holloway has done that several times himself over the years.

In a recent interview, though, Max questioned Topuria for suggesting he’d do it immediately at the start of the bout.