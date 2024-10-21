Max Holloway laughs off challenge from Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 308
UFC star Max Holloway has laughed off a recent challenge made by Ilia Topuria ahead of their encounter at UFC 308.
This weekend, Max Holloway will challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship. Holloway is coming off the back of his incredible BMF title win at UFC 300, which saw him knock out Justin Gaethje.
For Topuria, this serves as the perfect opportunity for him to prove that he’s the real deal at 145 pounds. He’s more than capable of knocking out Holloway, and he even suggested recently that he wants to meet ‘Blessed’ in the middle and throw down. Of course, Holloway has done that several times himself over the years.
In a recent interview, though, Max questioned Topuria for suggesting he’d do it immediately at the start of the bout.
Holloway laughs off Topuria
“The point down moment — I don’t think he gets the gist of it,” Holloway told MMA Fighting. “At the end of the day the point down, it’s something that you do towards the ending of the fight. If something is going good, if the fight is entertaining or you’re winning, you give the other guy a shot. The moment is the moment for a reason.”
“The belt is called the ‘Blessed Man Forever’ or what you guys want to call ‘the baddest mother effer,’” Holloway said referencing the ‘BMF’ title he won when he defeated Gaethje. “If the belt was the ‘DMF,’ the dumbest mother effer, then maybe I would get sucked into it. It’s far from that.
“Like what I told you, and I told him, he talks about being boxer — that’s not very much boxer IQ’ish of him, but we’ll see what happens.”
